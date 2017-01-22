Retired Santa Barbara Police Lieutenant Charged With Hit-Run, Delaying Officer

Retired Santa Barbara police Lt. Paul McCaffrey is due in court Jan. 26 on charges of hit-and-run causing property damage and resisting, obstructing or delaying a law enforcement officer.

McCaffrey, who served as a watch commander and public information officer among other assignments during his time at SBPD, retired from the force Dec. 11, 2014, according to Sgt. Riley Harwood, a department spokesman.

According to court documents, McCaffrey was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, hit-and-run causing property damage, and resisting, obstructing or delaying a peace officer on July 28, 2016.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office charged him with hit-and-run and resisting an officer, not DUI, according to the two-count criminal complaint.

McCaffrey, 59, pleaded not guilty to the charges at a September hearing, according to Superior Court documents. He was represented by defense attorney William Duval.

“He basically bumped into a parked car — very, very minimal damage — and then he fled the scene and fled from us,” Harwood told Noozhawk. “We caught him hiding in a parking lot, by the Anapamu Street garage and Victor The Florist.

“Unfortunately, you know, those additional charges stem from him running away.”

The alleged hit-and-run was reported in the 1200 block of Santa Barbara Street, which is a block away from police headquarters, the District Attorney’s Office and the courtroom to which McCaffrey’s criminal case is assigned.

