Local News

Linda Wall Remembered as ‘Loving and Kind’ at DUI Driver’s Sentencing in Fatal Wreck

Retired teacher's family, friends make make victim-impact statements before Rebecca Sandoval of Lompoc is given nearly 14-year prison term

Linda Wall poses with Jessie Wall during her granddaughter’s graduation from Santa Ynez Valley High School. ‘I will never get to hug or talk to her again,’ Jessie Wall said Wednesday during sentencing for Rebecca Cristal Sandoval, who caused the crash that killed the retired teacher in 2013.
Linda Wall poses with Jessie Wall during her granddaughter’s graduation from Santa Ynez Valley High School. ‘I will never get to hug or talk to her again,’ Jessie Wall said Wednesday during sentencing for Rebecca Cristal Sandoval, who caused the crash that killed the retired teacher in 2013. (Wall family photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | January 20, 2016 | 9:17 p.m.

Due to the poor choices of a Lompoc woman who drove while intoxicated, UCSB student Jessie Wall’s “mama” will never know that she decided follow in her footsteps to become a teacher.

The granddaughter of the retired Santa Ynez Valley High School foreign language teacher was among family and friends who made statements Wednesday in a Santa Maria courtroom about the toll of Buellton resident Linda Wall ’s death following a Dec. 19, 2013 vehicle accident on Highway 246.

Rebecca Cristal Sandoval, who last month pleaded guilty to causing the crash, was sentenced in Santa Barbara County Superior Court to nearly 14 years in state prison for her role in the three-vehicle accident in front of the Chumash Casino Resort.

Before the sentencing by Judge Gustavo Lavayen, several victim-impact statements were presented from Linda Wall’s family and friends.

“Now, she will never know I’m going to be a teacher, just like her,” Jessie Wall said of the woman who raised her from age 2 after her own mother died in a drunken-driving accident.

“Mama will never know I now speak Spanish fluently,” Jessie Wall added after initially speaking in Spanish. “She loved languages and would be happy to see I finally realized the value of them.”

Linda Wall was described by family and friends in court Wednesday as ‘loving and kind,’ with a smile that was ‘just magical.’ Click to view larger
Linda Wall was described by family and friends in court Wednesday as ‘loving and kind,’ with a smile that was ‘just magical.’ (Wall family photo)

Jessie Wall's high school graduation also marked the start of Linda Wall’s retirement from a 22-year career teaching Spanish and French at Santa Ynez Valley High School. 

“I need her to still be here.," added Jessie Wall, 21. "I will never get to hug or talk to her again, and it hurts even more knowing her death was preventable,” .

Prosecutors contend Sandoval was driving under the influence of nitrous oxide when her vehicle crashed into the rear of Wall’s Toyota Highlander.

Wall was slowing to stop behind another vehicle, driven by Simona Mikusova, that was waiting for a red light on Highway 246, east of Cuesta Street.

The 68-year-old Wall was critically injured and later died at a hospital. The crash also injured two people in Mikusova's vehicle.

Sandoval, now 39, was arrested after the crash, and originally was charged with murder.

Last month, she pleaded guilty to felony gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and felony driving while under the influence of a drug causing injury to another, along with a special allegation of causing great bodily injury.

Additionally, she admitted a misdemeanor charge of driving while under the influence of a drug due to a separate July 11, 2013, incident. 

One of Linda Wall’s sisters, Virginia Cortez Bryant, thanked the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office and the Victim Witness Unit for their compassion and professionalism leading up to sentencing.

“Linda was my very first friend when we were little, and remained throughout my life a wonderful best friend and big sister,” Bryant said. “The bad choices made by Rebecca Sandoval resulted in all that being snatched away.” 

After losing her sister, Bryant said, she experienced shock, trauma and anger. But, she added, the Lord asked her to pray for Sandoval. 

“Pray for you, I did,” Bryant said. “Forgiveness will come. But through His mercy and love, I have come through this terrible tragedy, and all I would ask is that Rebecca, please, find some wisdom and enhance your life so it can come out the better on the other side.”

A slideshow including pictures of a smiling Wall, with her husband, Bob, family and friends through the years played in the courtroom after the statements as quiet crying could be heard from her relatives.

Retired teacher and coach Jo Ann Reck collected several victim-impact statements from Wall’s former colleagues and students.

The loss of Wall is a teaching moment at the school for students to choose between being a loving, good person or a selfish, drug-using person who puts others at risk, she said outside the courtroom. 

“She was so loving and kind,” Reck said of her good buddy. “And you saw on the video, her smile — it was just magical. … She just had a wicked sense of humor, too.”

Deputy District Attorney Mai Trieu also read a statement from Linda Wall’s daughter, Erica, who urged Sandoval to show if she felt remorseful for causing the crash. 

“My mom will never come home again because of you and your actions on Dec. 19, 2013,” Trieu read.

The loss of Wall has devastated the family as well the wider Santa Ynez Valley community, Trieu added

“In closing, this case is a stark reminder of the choices that people make in life and the devastating effects it has on so many others — the choices that people make to use controlled substances, drink alcohol, huff nitrous oxide and get behind the wheel of a vehicle, “  Trieu said. 

“This case is a tragedy beyond words.”

In her plea agreement, Sandoval will get credit for 763 days served, but agreed to forfeit her good conduct time credits earned while in Santa Barbara County Jail custody.

Ultimately, she is expected to serve 85 percent of her sentence of 13 years and eight months. 

Sandoval apologized to the Wall family,  and her attorney, Patty Dark, thanked them for their kindness.

“It's a tragedy all the way around,” Judge Gustavo Lavayen said, telling Sandoval the crash destroyed many lives as well as her own.

“Ms. Sandoval, I hope you use the time in prison to develop yourself. You have a heavy burden to carry forward,” the judge added.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

