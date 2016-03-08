Retired SBCC Faculty Member Mike Von Alvensleben Inducted Into Commercial Diving Hall of Fame

Santa Barbara City College’s Marine Diving Technology Department has announced that retired faculty member Mike Von Alvensleben has been inducted into the Commercial Diving Hall of Fame at the recent Association of Diving Contractors annual convention in New Orleans, La.

A former commercial diver and member of the U.S. Navy UDT/SEAL Team 12, Von Alvensleben began training professional commercial divers at SBCC in 1983.

Upon his retirement, he established the Kirby Morgan Professional Dive Center in Santa Maria, which trains law enforcement and public safety dive teams.

Von Alvensleben joins nine other pioneering Santa Barbara divers into the prestigious Commercial Diving Hall of Fame. The trophy is currently on display at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.

SBCC Professor of Marine Technology Don Barthelmess said, “Mike is an outstanding diver, dedicated colleague and instructor. He created the molds that helped shape thousands of diver’s careers and made our industry and program safer.”

— Don Barthelmess is a professor in the SBCC Marine Diving Technology Department.