Retired Teachers Group Awards Scholarships to Future Teachers

The Santa Barbara Retired Teachers Association has awarded eight scholarships to four local high school students and four UCSB students, all who are planning to become teachers.

The awards were presented at the association’s annual Scholarship Dinner held in May at Vista del Monte Retirement Community. The event included a performance by the San Marcos Madrigals choir.

With the assistance of the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara, $2,500 Erna Maurer Scholarships were awarded to:

Olivia Light from Carpenteria High School, Amanda Bartos from Dos Pueblos High School, Jahmai Cabrera from San Marcos High School, and Jorge Valle Medina from Santa Barbara High School.

With the assistance of UCSB, the following scholarships were awarded:

Gwendolyn Boden, $1,500 Laura E. Settle Scholarship; Ahtziri Rosas, $1,500 Laura E. Settle Scholarship; Tomek Buras, $1,500 Anne and Harry Scales Scholarship; and Isabella Marill, $1,500 Anne and Harry Scales Scholarship.

— Nancy Knight for Santa Barbara Retired Teachers Association.