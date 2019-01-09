Pixel Tracker

Retiring Sheriff’s K9 Aco Gets Rawhide Bone Instead of Gold Watch

By Kelly Hoover for Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office | January 9, 2019 | 3:03 p.m.
K9 Aco.
After six years of fighting crime and helping to save lives in Santa Barbara County, Sheriff’s Office, K-9 Aco (prounounced ah-co) is officially retired.  Aco’s last night of work with his partner, 23-year Sheriff’s Office veteran, Sr. Deputy Kenneth Rushing was on New Year’s Eve.

Aco received a retirement certificate, a rawhide bone and a huge round of applause at the Jan. 8 Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors meeting.

Aco was an accomplished K-9 during his time at the Sheriff’s Office with more than 200 suspect finds and give-ups and 31 physical apprehensions. He is trained in patrol, narcotics detection, hard-surface tracking and has completed specialized SWAT canine training.

’uring his career, Aco sniffed out and located thousands of pounds of narcotics. In August 2015, Aco received the prestigious Flir Fang award for tracking down a drive by-shooting suspect in Lompoc.

Aco and his partner Rushing were known for their tireless, pro-active pursuit countywide of criminals, day or night, who were evading capture, many of them violent felons and burglars. Aco also assisted on numerous searches for evidence and lost or missing people.

He has been involved in a large number of building searches, alarm calls and deputy protection during major disturbances.

In addition to his crime fighting accomplishments, Aco participated in hundreds of exhibitions for thousands of people including civic groups and clubs, private organizations, youth groups and schools.

Aco, whose full name is Aco Vom Brachpetal, was born in Germany in 2010. He attended training at the Inglis Police Dog Academy in Ventura County before coming to work at the Sheriff’s Office in February 2012. He was paired to work with Rushing who has 13 years of experience as a handler.

Rushing said Aco was a natural patrol dog and loved coming to work. “He jumped up to go to work, We were constantly training and all of that hard work paid off. Aco’s desire and his drive was channeled into what our objective was. He wanted to catch the bad guy even more than I did.”

Even though Aco continues to live with the Rushing family, Rushing said he is getting used to being on patrol without his partner.

“When you are doing what you are passionate about, it doesn’t feel like work and before you know it, your dog is almost nine years old,” he said. “I want to thank Aco for always having my back. He gave his service life to this profession and protected me and my partners on patrol.”

Aco was purchased for the Sheriff’s Office by a private donor. The Sheriff’s Office’s thriving K-9 Unit is possible due to ongoing support of the Sheriff’s Benevolent Posse’s Project Deputy Dog fundraising program and the donations from the community.

To support the K-9 Unit, visit www.sbsheriffsposse.org and click on the Project Deputy Dog tab. The Sheriff’s Office is in the process of purchasing a replacement for Aco and appreciates any support.

— Kelly Hoover for Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

 

