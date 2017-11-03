Retrial Begins For Lompoc Men Charged With Gang-Related Fatal Stabbing In 2015

Opening statements take place Friday in second trial for Dequan Matthews and Edward Carter

Jurors in the second trial for two Lompoc men charged in connection with a fatal stabbing in 2015 heard the prosecuting attorney claim the crime occurred due to a gang-related dispute, while the defendants’ attorneys contend the pair acted in self defense.

Dequan “Thumps” Matthews, 21, and Edward “EdRed” Carter, 23, are charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of Jesse “Dizzy” Lara, 29, a high-ranking member of a rival VLP gang.

Lara died during an altercation in June 2015 on the 400 block of North M Street in Lompoc, leading to the arrests of three adults and a juvenile.

The first trial ended with jurors acquitting Matthews and Carter of first-degree murder but unable to reach a verdict regarding lesser charges.

Deputy District Attorney Lynmarc Jenkins on Friday told jurors they will hear evidence that Lara had been stabbed eight times, including three times in his back. The force of the attack caused the tip of the knife to break off in Lara’s spine.

“The evidence is going to clearly show this is gang warfare on the streets of Lompoc,” Jenkins said.

The two defendants and two others were in a car when something reportedly hit the vehicle, prompting the driver, Carter, to make a U-turn.

Jenkins maintained no evidence proved something struck the vehicle while defense attorneys noted a broken tail light on the car.

The defendants are accused of being members of the Six Deuce Brims, a gang linked to the Bloods.

Carter has a gang tattoo that referred to VLP Killer, and had posted on social media he was “coming for” VLPs due to an attack earlier in the day.

Matthews claimed to only associate with gang members, but freely talked about gang tattoos he wanted to get, Jenkins said, adding that the evidence will show a longtime membership in the Six Deuce Brims

At least one of the defendants had recently been attacked by a VLP member, Jenkins said.

“You will be told through the gang expert what you already know — gang members don’t seek justice in the courtroom,” Jenkins said. “They seek justice on the streets.”

Matthews, who is accused of wielding the knife, carried the weapon in the elastic waistband of his pants after being attacked a few weeks earlier and having three teeth broken.

A then-14-year-old, referred to in court as Mr. B, who was in the car at the time of the incident ,will testify on behalf of the prosecution, but the defense is expected to cast doubts on the teen’s credibility.

Attorney David Bixby, who represents Matthews, told jurors the defendants would not have set out to commit a crime while using the borrowed distinctive silver Dodge Neon with eyelashes and pink accents, including rims and windshield wipers.

When the fight ensued, Matthews slipped on some fluid on the street and landed awkwardly, leaving himself vulnerable to his assailant, identified as Lara.

“Being completely vulnerable as a result of the fall, Dequan grabbed Lara’s coat and tried to pull himself up,” Bixby said. “While doing this he stabbed Lara with the knife.

“He stabbed Lara until he was felt Lara was no longer a threat to him …,” Bixby added. “It wasn’t anything at all like Mr. B is going to try to tell you.”

Bixby said the autopsy will show that wounds were random and not concentrated on one part of Lara’s body.

“You can envision through the evidence that he was just stabbing to try to ward this guy off,” Bixby said.

The defense claims that instead of a gang fight, the incident involved an assault on the men in the car.

“Jesse Lara set the stage for this tragic circumstance by attacking a young man who was carrying a knife for protection,” Bixby said. “That evidence will become very clear.”

“It was a sad and it was a senseless outcome,” Bixby added. “Nevertheless, the defense predicts the facts of this case will support self defense and certainly not murder.”

Jurors will begin hearing testimony from witnesses at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in Judge James Voysey’s courtroom.

The trial is expected to occur 3 1/2 days a week and continue into December.

The fourth man in the car at the time of the stabbing pleaded no contest and was sentenced to seven years in state prison.

