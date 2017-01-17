Monday, April 23 , 2018, 10:42 am | Fog/Mist 58º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Retrial Date May Be Set Next Month for Fatal Lompoc Stabbing Case

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | January 17, 2017 | 6:33 p.m.

After wrestling with how to squeeze in another trial on an already busy calendar, Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge James Voysey postponed setting a trial start date for two men charged in connection with a fatal stabbing in Lompoc.

Defendants Dequan Matthews and Edward Carter appeared in the Santa Maria courtroom on Tuesday morning.

The judge, defense attorneys and Deputy District Attorney Lynmarc Jenkins discussed how to fit in the six-week retrial into the judge’s schedule that includes another murder trial set to start in March and last 10 weeks.

Carter and Matthews face charges that stem from the death of rival gang member, Jesse “Dizzy” Lara, 29, who was fatally stabbed in early June 2015 on the 400 block of North M Street.

Last summer, a jury found the two men not guilty of first-degree murder and having a hung jury on lesser charges, Carter and Matthews face a second trial for second-degree murder or lesser charges.

Linked to the Six Deuce Brims gang, the two defendants were among four people arrested in connection with the death of the rival gang member in what prosecutors contend stemmed from gang warfare, while defense attorneys argued it was self defense.

Carter is represented by Brian Carroll while Matthews’ defense attorney is David Bixby.

While the attorneys and judge discussed starting the retrial later this month, Voysey continued the case to Feb. 6 since there are still pending defense motions seeking dismissal of the charges.  

On that day, the judge said he expects to consider motions filed by defense attorneys and set the trial date.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 