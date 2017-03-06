Retrial Date Set For Defendants in Fatal Lompoc Stabbing Case

The second trial for a pair of Lompoc men charged in connection with a 2015 fatal stabbing will start in June.

Edward Carter and Dequan Matthews appeared in court briefly Monday morning when the judge and attorneys agreed to set June 20 as the start of the retrial.

Carter and Matthews face charges that stem from the death of rival gang member Jesse “Dizzy” Lara, 29, who was fatally stabbed in early June 2015 on the 400 block of North M Street.

Last summer, a jury found the two men not guilty of first-degree murder and could not reach a verdict on lesser charges.

Carter and Matthews face a second trial for second-degree murder or lesser charges.

Linked to the Six Deuce Brims gang, the two defendants were among four people arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing in what prosecutors contend stemmed from gang warfare, while defense attorneys argued it was self defense.

Carter is represented by Brian Carroll while Matthews’ defense attorney is David Bixby.

Lynmarc Jenkins is the prosecuting attorney on the case.

Before setting the trial date Judge James Voysey denied a defense motion to dismiss or reduce the charges.

The attorneys and defendants will return to court June 12 for confirmation of the trial, which is expected to last between six and eight weeks.

