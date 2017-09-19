Retrial for Lompoc Defendants in Fatal Stabbing Case Moving Toward October Start

The retrial for a pair of Lompoc men charged with a fatal gang-related stabbing in 2015 apparently has snared the fall slot in Santa Maria Superior Court Judge James Voysey’s courtroom.

Edward Carter and Dequan Matthews will face a second trial in connection with the death of Jesse “Dizzy” Lara, 29, in June 2015 near North M Street and Maple Avenue.

The first trial ended in August 2016 with a not-guilty verdict for first-degree murder and a mistrial declared for lesser charges after the jury was unable to reach a decision.

Linked to the Six Deuce Brims gang, the two defendants were among four people arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing, which prosecutors contend stemmed from gang warfare, while defense attorneys argued it was self defense.

Attorneys estimate the retrial, which had been delayed a number of times for assorted reasons, will last eight weeks.

Before the trial’s start Oct. 11, Voysey expects to set aside time to hear arguments from defense attorneys David Bixby and Brian Carroll, and Deputy District Attorney Lynmarc Jenkins about motions including whether to allow a use-of-force expert to testify again.

The case returns Oct. 2 to confirm the readiness for trial and to schedule time for a hearing on motions which may involve witnesses in addition to attorneys’ arguments.

This case is one of three vying to start trial this fall in Voysey’s busy courtroom, leaving uncertainty for the other two multi-defendant cases — one involving a pair of former Allan Hancock College basketball players charged in connection to a fatal shooting, and another one with three men, including a state prison inmate, accused of orchestrating a killing from behind bars.

Attorneys in those cases return to court Sept. 25 to discuss their readiness for trial.

Defendants in the shooting case have not waived time for their trial beyond December, putting the pressure for that trial to occur this fall.

