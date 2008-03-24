Friday, May 4 , 2018, 5:28 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Retro Meet to Mark End of Era

Warriors to run last laps on on crushed-brick track in 1970s style.

By Ron Smith | March 24, 2008 | 5:44 p.m.

Westmont track and field will mark the end of an era Wednesday when it hosts the last meet on its 440-yard, crushed-brick and clay track. Construction on a new track and field/soccer facility with an all-weather track and a grass infield is scheduled to begin in the fall.

"It’s going to be a fun meet," head coach Russell Smelley said Monday. "The facility is beautiful when it is dressed up and lined. It is a historical moment and the end of an era. The students would love to have the support of people coming out and cheering for them."

The Warriors will host George Fox (Ore.) in a dual meet. The field events are scheduled for a 2 p.m. start with the track events scheduled for 3 p.m. The meet will be the first at the facility since 2003.

"In the past, I had asked my friend, Wes Cook, the former coach at George Fox, to have a meet with us, but he was never interested," Smelley explained. "The current coach, John Smith, a former athlete at George Fox, suggested that we have a retro meet. As we talked about it and thought about it, the retro idea became a ‘70s theme. So you might expect to see facial hair, long socks and bandanas. We have a commemorative T-shirt that is modeled on a ‘60s-style shirt with a slash."

The Bruins’ lineup includes Joel Krebbs, the reigning NCAA Division III national champion in the javelin, as well as decathletes Ben Dillow, a Division III All-American, and Ryan Forbes. Sophomore Dakari Kongela should add to the Bruins’ point totals in the jumps and sprints.

In keeping with the theme, the meet will be hand-timed and the events will be conducted in the English measurement system of yards, feet and inches rather than meters.

"There is really not that much difference for the athletes," Smelley said. "Two laps are two laps, whether it’s 800 meters or 880 yards."

Asked which athletes Warrior fans should keep an eye on, Smelley replied, "You want to see Chris Targoni and Alison Sharp throw. You want to see Robbie Cherry compete and the ‘blue streak’, Isaac Hayes, run the sprints."

Several Warriors alumni are expected to be at the event to add to the retro experience.

"Denise Savage (Class of 1970) will be here and some of the former coaches," Smelley said. "John DeBois (‘60) is also coming. Hopefully, we’ll have a dozen or more. I’ve invited them to come to supper after the meet and tell a story or two."

Ron Smith is Westmont College‘s sports information director.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 