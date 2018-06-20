Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 10:17 am | Overcast with Haze 62º

 
 
 
 
Girls Basketball

Return of Alondra Jimenez Inspires Santa Barbara Girls in 65-44 Win Over Dos Pueblos

Veteran point guard is an impact player at both ends of the court

With teammate Kristen Sullivan trailing, Alondra Jimenez leads a Santa Barbara break as Holly Barrera of Dos Pueblos gives chase.
With teammate Kristen Sullivan trailing, Alondra Jimenez leads a Santa Barbara break as Holly Barrera of Dos Pueblos gives chase. (Entenza photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | February 6, 2017

Once Alondra Jimenez entered the game, it all came together for the Santa Barbara High girls basketball team.

The Dons’ point guard was back doing her thing and her team responded in big way, blowing out Dos Pueblos, 65-44, in a Channel League game at J.R. Richards Gym on Monday night.

The result leaves the Dons at 4-3 in league (14-11 overall), tying them for second place with Buena going into their regular season finale Wednesday at Ventura. Dos Pueblos (20-5) is 3-4, with a game remaining at Buena.

Kristen Sullivan sets up for a shot. Sullivan made 6 of 9 three-pointers and scored 26 points for Santa Barbara.
Kristen Sullivan sets up for a shot. Sullivan made 6 of 9 three-pointers and scored 26 points for Santa Barbara. (Entenza photo)

Sidelined since the summer after tearing her ACL, Jimenez finally got back in a game at the 4:37 mark of the first quarter. She made an immediate impact, burying a three-pointer to a start a 7-0 run to give the Dons a 16-6 lead. She contributed on the other four points, too, assisting on baskets by Cassandra Gordon and Kimberly Gebhardt.

The junior finished with 11 points, two three-pointers, four assists and two steals.

“Amazing,” she said about playing in a game again. “It was great to be back. I missed it so much.” 

She said after watching the Dons lose the first meeting at DP (51-40), she was pumped to lead her team in the rematch.

“Yay, we took a tough loss, but we weren’t going to lose at home, not to DP,” she said.

Santa Barbara coach Andrew Butcher is glad to see Jimenez leading the team again.

“She sees the open player and defensively she helps everyone," he said. "She’s worth about 30 points, she really is. She really makes a huge difference. She’s a super player. I forget how good she was last year."

Dos Pueblos coach Phil Sherman saw the difference Jimenez makes for Santa Barbara.

“Even playing part time,” he said. “They played really well tonight. I don’t know what percentage they shot, but they must have shot 70 percent from the three-point line.”

Santa Barbara led by 10 at halftime (33-23) and blew the game open with an 18-6 third quarter. Kristen Sullivan and Jimenez knocked down consecutive three-pointers during a 10-0 run to give the Dons a 48-27 lead with 42 seconds left in the quarter.

Sullivan was on fire from behind the three-point arc, knocking down 6 of 9 en route to a game-high 26 points.  Santa Barbara had one of its best nights shooting from long range, hitting 12 of 22 attempts for 54 percent.

“They were desperate, they knew they had to win and they came out and played like it,” Sherman said. “You got to tip your hat to them. They came and they played hard and they did what they do. They ran the court, the defended us well, they took away our best option. We didn’t have a second or third option.”

Sullivan scored nine straight points — a three-point play and two more three-pointers — early in the fourth quarter to put Santa Barbara ahead by 31 points, 60-29.

“She was out of control for us. She really hurt us. Twenty-six is a lot to give up. I think she scored six the first game,” said Sherman.

“The team was patient and they thread the ball around,” said of Butcher of the success on three-pointers. I told the team try to shoot shooting-machine shots, which means the ball comes to you, your feet are set and you follow through. Today, we were able to get those open set shots.”

Said Sullivan: “My teammates helped me get open. It was just a great game. We all worked together. It was a team effort and having Alondra back really helped the team because she really has a lot of spirit and she helps out with everybody.”

Alondra Jimenez drives on Camila Casanueva of Dos Pueblos Click to view larger
Alondra Jimenez drives on Camila Casanueva of Dos Pueblos (Entenza photo)

Cassandra Gordon made her presence felt at both ends of the court. She scored 18 points and shut down DP’s standout point guard and leading scorer Camila Casanueva.

“Our mentality was half of the battle and that’s what helped our defense,” said Sullivan.

Gebhardt, a four-year varsity player, had big Senior Night game for the Dons, grabbing 13 rebounds and dishing out five assists.

Amber Belletti had 13 points and Casanueva tallied 12, with seven coming in the fourth quarter.

“We came out, we showed them this is our house,” said Jimenez. “Things are coming back into place. I don’t get scared to play because I know I have Kristen, Cassandra and Kimberly. I know I can trust them on the court and pass them the ball.”

The point guard’s return has Butcher fired up of the upcoming post season.

“We felt getting Alondra back we can play with anyone," he said. "We said, ‘We got our point guard back, let’s play ball.”’

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal

