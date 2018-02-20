Reuel Jamosale Fernandez, 1926-2018

Posted on February 20, 2018 | 12:01 p.m.

Source: Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services

Reuel Jamosale Fernandez was a quiet and gentle man who epitomized the American Dream.

He was born in the Philippines on Feb. 28, 1926, and lived through Japanese occupation of the Philippines during World War II.

Reuel immigrated to the United States, where he worked full-time while earning his bachelor’s degree in engineering. Honored, he then became a very patriotic American citizen.

Reuel built a wonderful life for himself and his family, and worked as an electro-mechanical engineer in the aerospace industry, retiring in 1996.

Valuing God above all else, he was a devoted, kind, loving husband and father. Always generous with his time and love, he was a valued mentor to his friends and colleagues. He would not hesitate to give you the shirt off his back.

Reuel loved to build and fix things for family and friends. He loved to cook, which his family remembers fondly. Along with his wife, Reuel always made others welcome in his home.

When his time came, Reuel made his peace with God. The family gathered as our beloved husband, father and friend expressed his love of them. He was grateful for his life and the love he shared.

On Jan. 23, at his home, surrounded by his loving family, Reuel passed peacefully and graciously.

He is survived by Felicidad (Felice), his beloved wife of 58 years; his son John; daughter Felice Taylor; son-in-law Grant Taylor; and grandson Marcus.

His family and friends will remember Reuel as a devoted and graceful gentleman ... happy, hilarious and fun to be around.

A funeral mass will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, at Our Lady of Sorrows Church.

Arrangements entrusted to Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services.