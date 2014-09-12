Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 5:49 am | Light Rain 59º

 
 
 
 

All Saints-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church in Montecito Selects New Rector

Rev. Aimée Eyer-Delevett comes to the local parish from Illinois, and will start in December

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | September 12, 2014 | 3:35 p.m.

After an extensive search, a new rector currently working in Illinois has been chosen to lead one of the South Coast’s oldest churches, and will begin her tenure this December.

The Rev. Aimée Eyer-Delevett has accepted the call to serve as rector of All Saints-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church in Montecito.

Eyer-Delevett will become the eighth rector in the church’s 114-year history, according to statement sent by the church on Friday.

“My journey to your spiritual home to discern with your vestry confirmed that I believed God was calling me to be your rector,” Eyer-Delevett wrote in a letter to the parish. “I am eager to discern the path God lays before us, for our sake and for the sake of the world we serve in Christ’s name.”

She will be coming to All Saints from the Church of the Holy Nativity in Clarendon Hills, Ill., where she has been serving as rector for the past eight years.

Eyer-Delevett brings with her 10 years of training and experience in congregational development, including six years of service on the Commission on Ministry in the Episcopal Diocese of Chicago and as chaplain at Grady Memorial Hospital, one of the largest public hospitals in the United States, the statement said.

She holds a master of divinity degree from Candler School of Theology at Emory University, where she studied with Archbishop Desmond Tutu

The Rev. Aimée Eyer-Delevett, left, with her daughter, Willa, and longtime partner, Alyson, has been chosen as the new rector for All Saints-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church in Montecito. (Contributed photo)

Eyer-Delevett will be moving to the area in December with her partner of 17 years, Alyson, and their 4-year-old daughter, Willa.

“This is an exciting new chapter in the life of our wonderful parish,” said Senior Warden Chip Nichols, adding that a search began for a rector more than a year ago and included three independent committees. “When we looked at Aimée in relation to the qualities that our profile called for in our next rector, she was a perfect fit.”

Eyer-Delevett was chosen for the position on Sept. 3 with the All Saints Vestry’s final discernment meeting, the statement said.

“Passionate about creating vibrant communities of welcome, relevance and nurture for all people, her priesthood is marked by leading congregations and individuals to discover how God is calling them to use their lives and gifts for ministry,” the church’s statement said.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

