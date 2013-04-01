Rev. Dale Swanson: The Hope of Easter

[Noozhawk’s note: The following are the Easter Sunday sermon notes of the Rev. Dale Swanson, lead pastor of New Life Church, 50 E. Alamar Ave. in Santa Barbara. Click here for more information.]

Introduction

He is Risen! And because Jesus is no longer in the tomb, there is hope for all mankind. Today, I want us to look at the Hope of Easter, the Hope for everyone because of the Resurrection of Christ Jesus. Let us read together now ...

Matthew 28:1-10 — After the Sabbath, at dawn on the first day of the week, Mary Magdalene and the other Mary went to look at the tomb. There was a violent earthquake, for an angel of the Lord came down from heaven and, going to the tomb, rolled back the stone and sat on it. His appearance was like lightning, and his clothes were white as snow. The guards were so afraid of him that they shook and became like dead men. The angel said to the women, “Do not be afraid, for I know that you are looking for Jesus, who was crucified. He is not here; he has risen, just as he said. Come and see the place where he lay. Then go quickly and tell his disciples: ‘He has risen from the dead and is going ahead of you into Galilee. There you will see him.’ Now I have told you.” So the women hurried away from the tomb, afraid yet filled with joy, and ran to tell his disciples. Suddenly Jesus met them. “Greetings,” he said. They came to him, clasped his feet and worshiped him. Then Jesus said to them, “Do not be afraid. Go and tell my brothers to go to Galilee; there they will see me.”

The Hope of Easter Is Found Where We Least Expect It

These women were not looking for the first Easter. They were looking for the body of their dead teacher, prophet and hope. They came to the tomb expecting death. The death of their teacher, friend, Savior and one true hope. Instead, at a place of hopelessness, they found hope.

Perhaps some of you today might feel like you are on a journey — a journey that is leading to anywhere but a place of hope. You’ve lost a job, a loved one, or you’re experiencing a relationship that seems doomed for trouble. Remember this, Jesus is the God of the resurrection, and by His power and by His love, He can turn the tide and bring hope to you in an instant. Maybe like these ladies, you’re not looking for it.

The Hope of Easter Is Found In Everyday Living

Mark 16:1-3 — “When the Sabbath was over, Mary Magdalene, Mary the mother of James, and Salome bought spices so that they might go to anoint Jesus’ body. Very early on the first day of the week, just after sunrise, they were on their way to the tomb and they asked each other, “Who will roll the stone away from the entrance of the tomb?”

It wasn’t hope that led these women to the empty tomb. It was duty. They were doing what they knew they were supposed to do. They most likely had done performed this task many times before — visiting the tomb of a loved one to prepare a body for the grave with spices. They were performing the social and religious duties of a good Jew. And along the path of everyday life, the Hope of Easter exploded into their lives.

Many people take time to observe Easter as a part of family, faith or societal tradition. Some of you are here at church today to do what you regularly do on a religious holiday. But perhaps in the middle of simply living life like the women at the tomb, or the disciples later that day, you will be overwhelmed and blessed by the miraculous hope of Easter. Are you willing to allow that hope to penetrate your life? Is there place in your heart to allow God to enter into the regular routine of your life and bring the Hope of Easter?

The Hope of Easter Arrives In the Middle of Our Mess

John 21:15 — “When they had finished eating, Jesus said to Simon Peter, “Simon son of John, do you love me more than these?” “Yes, Lord,” he said, “you know that I love you.” Jesus said, “Feed my lambs.”

Peter had proclaimed in front of Christ and Christ’s most ardent followers that he would never deny his allegiance to Christ. Yet on the night of Jesus’ arrest, Peter failed to stand up for his friend, Rabbi and Savior. Peter: the loud, the bold and the eventual rock on which the church would be built, denied Jesus three times on the night of Jesus’ arrest, and he wept bitterly when he realized he had betrayed his best friend. Yet, in the middle of Peter’s brokenness and sorrow, Jesus encountered Peter. With a reaffirming question that expressed compassion and forgiveness, Jesus encouraged Peter and commissioned him to re-embrace his mission to spread the hope of the gospel. Christ delivers hope to Peter so that he could be the man he wanted to be, but could not be on his own.

Can you relate to Peter? Do you ever struggle with your personal identity or place in life? Are there dreams in your life yet to be fulfilled that you blame yourself for? You think, “I’m supposed to be married by now.” “I should have worked hard enough to get that promotion.” “I planned to change the world for the better and now all I can do is barely take care of myself.” Are you open to the Hope of Christ and Easter to re-commission you?

Don’t Lose Hope!

Isaiah 40:30-31 — “Even youths grow tired and weary, and young men stumble and fall; but those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint.”

The lesson for us all: Don’t lose hope

Is the trail ahead of you tiresome? Don’t sit

Is the road long? Don’t stop

Is the night black? Don’t quit, God is watching over you.?

At this moment ... the hope of Easter might be heading your way. The check may be in the mail, the apology might be in the making right now. The job contract might be on the desk. Hope arrived with the empty tomb, and it’s still available to each of us today. I pray that as you celebrate Easter you will consider the Hope that is available to each of us through Christ Jesus.

— The Rev. Dale Swanson is lead pastor of New Life Church, 50 E. Alamar Ave. in Santa Barbara. Click here for more information, or call 805.687.1116 or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .