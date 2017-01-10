Rev. Douglas L. Holmes, Formerly of Montecito, 1953-2015

Posted on January 10, 2017 | 2:58 p.m.

Source: Friends of the Holmes Family

“Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His saints.”

— Psalms 116:15

The Reverend Douglas L. “Doug” Holmes, a former assistant priest at All Saints By-the-Sea Episcopal Church in Santa Barbara, California, died after a long illness on October 15, 2015, while in New York with his wife to be near their children, who attend college there. He was 62 years old.

The youngest of three children, the Reverend Holmes was born August 23, 1953, and raised in Los Angeles, California. Serving in the ministry for more than 25 years before his retirement in Camden, South Carolina, he pastored churches in California, New York and North Carolina prior to coming to Camden, where he served as rector of Grace Episcopal Church.

He first served as vicar of the Church of the Epiphany in Agoura/Westlake Village, California, and then assisted at All Saints Church in Santa Barbara before being called as rector of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Cornwall-on-Hudson, New York. He then assisted at St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church in Charlotte, North Carolina.

He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern California — “the other USC,” as he sometimes humorously referred to it in South Carolina. He received a Master of Divinity degree at General Theological Seminary in New York City, where he met his wife of 30 years, Francine, just before starting as vicar in Agoura/Westlake.

He enjoyed telling jokes, often including them in his sermons. He especially loved puns, and would enjoy saying he had a “​pro-pun-sity” for it.

“​Father Doug” was also known and loved for his pastoral abilities, which came from his love of people and of God. His faith in Jesus Christ was nurtured by his education at the Los Angeles Baptist School from first grade through junior high, as well as his membership at All Saints Episcopal Church in Beverly Hills, California, where he was baptized, served as an acolyte and Sunday school teacher, and co-founded a young adults ministry called “​Zoreo.” He was also greatly inspired by a young adults group he attended at Bel Air Presbyterian Church in Bel Air, California.

A crucial part of his personal testimony was the kidney transplant that he received at Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles as a young adult, a kidney that lasted for an amazing 42 years until his death. He attributed this healing to the miraculous intervention of God as well as to the compassion and skill of his doctors.

Before he died, he had finished the first draft of a book about his transplant. One of the stories in his book, “Angels on Earth,” was published in the May/June 2015 issue of Guideposts Magazine.



In addition to his wife, Francine, he is survived by their two children, Carin and Joseph; Veronica, his mother-in-law; his brother, Gordon; his first cousins, Leigh and Mark, and their father, his Uncle Bill; plus his niece, Aly, and nephew, Harry, and their mother, Kari, in addition to numerous second cousins.

He was predeceased by his sister, Karen; his parents, Alice and Harry Holmes; and his Aunt Sally.



Kornegay Funeral Home in Camden, South Carolina, handled arrangements.