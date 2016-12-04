Rev. Euell Bertram Ryles of Buellton, 1953-2016

Posted on December 4, 2016 | 11:50 p.m.

Source: Ryles Family

The Reverend Euell Bertram Ryles, a beloved husband, father, grandfather and uncle transitioned on November 20, 2016.

Euell was born January 12, 1953, in New Orleans, Louisiana, to Ola and Wendell Ryles. His family moved to Los Angeles, California, in the 1960s, and he moved to the Santa Ynez Valley in 2003.

Euell earned a Bachelor of Science and Juris Doctorate from the Southern California Institute of Law, and was vice president and president of the Student Bar Association while in attendance. A Master’s degree in Psychology was also obtained from California Coast University. He attended Claremont School of Theology and was awarded an honorary Master of Theology degree from the American Apostolic University.

Euell had a passion for feeding the homeless and assisting others with legal and medical referrals. He was loyal, a man of his word, compassionate, and had a thirst for knowledge for anything related to legal, medical, psychology and religious studies.

Throughout Euell’s time in Santa Barbara County, he was associated in service with Friendship Baptist, Christ the King Episcopal, St. Mark’s United Methodist and Valley Fountain churches.

Euell was predeceased by his parents and four siblings. He is survived by his wife, Linda; children Rashonda (Tracci), Elisa, General, Tanya (Daymon) and stepdaughter Joi (John); five grandchildren; and a host of nephews, nieces, family and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. December 9, 2016, at 11 a.m. at Crossroads Church, 236 La Lata Drive in Buellton, California.

Memorial donations may be made to the National Kidney Foundation of Southern California.