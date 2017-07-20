Rev. Stefani S. Schatz of Santa Barbara, 1962-2017

Posted on July 20, 2017 | 11:35 a.m.

Source: Iva Schatz

Stefani S. Schatz grew up in Santa Barbara, and it was her wish that after 14 months of struggling with cancer, she would come home to spend her last days here.

On Friday, July 7, she arrived in Santa Barbara, a place she loved. She passed away on July 12.

Stefani was born in Dallas, Texas, on Sept. 24, 1962, and moved with her family to Santa Barbara in 1966. Stefani graduated from Mills College in Oakland, California, and the Episcopal Divinity School in Cambridge, Massachusetts. She became an Episcopal priest in 2001, and had the honor to minister in Hermosa Beach, California, Manchester, UK, Reno, Nevada, San Francisco and Alameda, California.

Stefani was talented and had many gifts, and those who knew her described her with one word above all — joy. This was evident during her ministry as an Episcopal priest.

Her final calling was to be Canon to the Ordinary to Bishop Marc Handley Andrus in the Diocese of California. She called herself the “Mobile” Canon, joyfully visiting all the parishes.

Stefani is survived by her loving husband of 15 years, the Rev. Joseph F. Duggan; her mother, Iva Hillegas Schatz; her father, Lawrence D. Schatz; her sister, Heather S. Schatz; nephews Oliver and Addison ChanSchatz; aunt Melissa L. Hillegas; cousins Hunter-Scott (Megan) Hillegas and Thatcher Hillegas; Syring cousins Deb, Conni, Billy and Esther; and relatives in Wisconsin, New York and Pennsylvania.

Family members who predeceased her are her uncle, the Rev. Lyle C. Hillegas; her aunt, Winifred Syring; her maternal grandparents in Wisconsin and her paternal grandparents in Pennsylvania.

Services of Resurrection will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 30, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1500 State St., Santa Barbara, and August 12 at 10 a.m. at Grace Cathedral in San Francisco.

Instead of flowers, contributions may be made to Trinity Episcopal Church in Santa Barbara, the Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care of Santa Barbara or your choice of charity "In Memory of Stefani Schatz."