Rev. Judith Muller Honored for Service at First Presbyterian Church

Hundreds of adoring congregants of First Presbyterian Church of Santa Barbara celebrated the retirement of the Rev. Judith Mueller following worship services Sunday.

The noontime luncheon and program recognized Muller for her 31 years as associate pastor at the Upper Eastside church at 21 E. Constance Ave.

Since coming to First Presbyterian Church in 1983 from a pastoral ministry in Rutherford, N.J., Muller said she has been honored to be a part of the service of the congregation as it has faithfully served Jesus Christ in Santa Barbara and beyond.

The focus of Muller’s ministry has been in pastoral care.

“The joy of caring for one another and creating a community that offers support and strength and connection through worship, fellowship and service is the joy of the Lord,” she said.

