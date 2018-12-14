Revel in An Irish Celebration of Winter Solstice Performed by Santa Barbara Revels

Santa Barbara Revels will present The Christmas Revels: An Irish Celebration of the Winter Solstice, 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 22, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 23, at the Lobero Theatre.

Now in its 11th year, The Christmas Revels has become a Santa Barbara tradition, described as "creat[ing] just the kind of holiday spirit that bypasses the commercial and heads straight to the heart of the season," says Santa Barbara Independent.

This year's production tells the story of a group of Irish emigrants in December 1907, as they journey aboard the S.S. Furnessia from Londonderry en route to Ellis Island.

Having left behind friends, family and all that is familiar, these intrepid travelers feel a combination of nostalgia and eager anticipation. At sea over the holidays, they bond over spinning tales, singing songs, and sharing seasonal traditions; friendships are formed, and romance blossoms.

Jason Bowe plays the poet, who holds tightly to his traditional values and his personal pain. Meredith McMinn is Mary, an enigmatic but maternal pragmatist who embraces and accepts the challenges that lie ahead.

Joshua Jenkins and Courtney Simpson play members of the younger generation, drawn together by the adventure that emigration brings. Bill Egan is the ship's purser, a Welshman who keeps everyone entertained while still keeping tabs on them, and Rich Hoag is the British ship's captain.

Revels music director Erin McKibben has assembled a diverse array of Irish choral music for the Solstice Singers, including familiar and beloved tunes, as well as some new discoveries from around the turn of the last century.

The Children's Christmas Chorus is joined by a teen contingent this year, the Yuletide Youth; these groups include students who represent 11 different local schools.

The Revels ensembles will enjoy a guest appearance by The Claddagh School of Dance, with its award-winning team of Irish step dancers led by North American Champion Irish dancer Alanna Callaghan.

With the singers, dancers and actors, plus musicians in the instrumental brass and string ensembles, the company involves more than 60 performers, guided by stage director Susan Keller, artistic director of Santa Barbara Revels, with assistance from Matt Tavianini of Boxtales Theatre Company.

Last year's presentation, An Early California Celebration of the Winter Solstice, featured music from the Rancho period of Alta California. Previous versions of The Christmas Revels have ranged from settings in Appalachia to Bavaria to Victorian England.

Each year, this INDY Award-winning seasonal production includes something for everyone. The result of this creative collaboration is an experience that engages the audience in singing and dancing along with the company in a joyful seasonal celebration that is not to be missed.

Tickets are on sale now at the Lobero Box Office, 33 E. Canon Perdido St., by phone, 805-963-0761; or online at www.lobero.org.

Family packages are available, which include two adult and two children or two student tickets. There also are group discounts for groups of 10 or more. For more information, visit www.santabarbararevels.org.

— Susan Keller for Santa Barbara Revels.