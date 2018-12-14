Pixel Tracker

Friday, December 14 , 2018, 11:43 am | Mostly Cloudy 65º

 
 
 
 

Revel in An Irish Celebration of Winter Solstice Performed by Santa Barbara Revels

By Susan Keller for Santa Barbara Revels | December 14, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Santa Barbara Revels will present The Christmas Revels: An Irish Celebration of the Winter Solstice, 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 22, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 23, at the Lobero Theatre.

Now in its 11th year, The Christmas Revels has become a Santa Barbara tradition, described as "creat[ing] just the kind of holiday spirit that bypasses the commercial and heads straight to the heart of the season," says Santa Barbara Independent.

This year's production tells the story of a group of Irish emigrants in December 1907, as they journey aboard the S.S. Furnessia from Londonderry en route to Ellis Island.

Having left behind friends, family and all that is familiar, these intrepid travelers feel a combination of nostalgia and eager anticipation. At sea over the holidays, they bond over spinning tales, singing songs, and sharing seasonal traditions; friendships are formed, and romance blossoms.

Jason Bowe plays the poet, who holds tightly to his traditional values and his personal pain. Meredith McMinn is Mary, an enigmatic but maternal pragmatist who embraces and accepts the challenges that lie ahead.

Joshua Jenkins and Courtney Simpson play members of the younger generation, drawn together by the adventure that emigration brings. Bill Egan is the ship's purser, a Welshman who keeps everyone entertained while still keeping tabs on them, and Rich Hoag is the British ship's captain.

Revels music director Erin McKibben has assembled a diverse array of Irish choral music for the Solstice Singers, including familiar and beloved tunes, as well as some new discoveries from around the turn of the last century.

The Children's Christmas Chorus is joined by a teen contingent this year, the Yuletide Youth; these groups include students who represent 11 different local schools.

The Revels ensembles will enjoy a guest appearance by The Claddagh School of Dance, with its award-winning team of Irish step dancers led by North American Champion Irish dancer Alanna Callaghan.

With the singers, dancers and actors, plus musicians in the instrumental brass and string ensembles, the company involves more than 60 performers, guided by stage director Susan Keller, artistic director of Santa Barbara Revels, with assistance from Matt Tavianini of Boxtales Theatre Company.

Last year's presentation, An Early California Celebration of the Winter Solstice, featured music from the Rancho period of Alta California. Previous versions of The Christmas Revels have ranged from settings in Appalachia to Bavaria to Victorian England.

Each year, this INDY Award-winning seasonal production includes something for everyone. The result of this creative collaboration is an experience that engages the audience in singing and dancing along with the company in a joyful seasonal celebration that is not to be missed.

Tickets are on sale now at the Lobero Box Office, 33 E. Canon Perdido St., by phone, 805-963-0761; or online at www.lobero.org.

Family packages are available, which include two adult and two children or two student tickets. There also are group discounts for groups of 10 or more. For more information, visit www.santabarbararevels.org.

— Susan Keller for Santa Barbara Revels.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 