Revel in Music of Santa Barbara Revels’ Equinox Concert

Santa Barbara Revels’ fourth annual Equinox celebration will present vocalists and instrumentalists, singing and playing a diverse selection of music at 5 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 23, at the Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara, 1535 Santa Barbara St.

Selections range from the lively and joyous tunes of California's Rancho period (highlighted in last year's The Christmas Revels) to a preview of the Celtic sounds of this December's An Irish Celebration of the Winter Solstice.

Community members are invited to hear music director Erin McKibben’s ensemble of guitars, flute, harp, cello, violins and voices for a program featuring Alta California dance music, Irish session tunes, and Celtic airs.

There will be a courtyard reception with the artists during intermission.

Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door

— Santa Barbara Revels.