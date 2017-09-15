Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 10:49 am | Fog/Mist 56º

 
 
 
 

Revels Concert Serenades Changing Seasons

By Susan Keller for Santa Barbara Revels | September 15, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.
Erin McKibben, Santa Barbara Revels music director, will play the flute at upcoming performances. Click to view larger
As the seasons change from summer to fall, Santa Barbara Revels notes this transition with Equinox: A Concert in Celebration of the Changing Seasons at 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, at the Presidio Chapel, 123 E. Canon Perdido St.

At this time, Santa Barbara Revels transitions from the haunting traditions in last year’s production set in the 17th Century Scottish Highlands, The Christmas Revels: A Scottish Celebration of the Winter Solstice, to this year’s original show set in Santa Barbara during the Rancho period of the mid-1830s, highlighting Richard Henry Dana’s visit and Anita De la Guerra’s wedding.

The Christmas Revels: An Early California Celebration of the Winter Solstice will be Dec. 15-17 at the Lobero Theatre.

For Equinox, Erin McKibben, Revels' new music director, will assemble a diverse ensemble of musicians, including Kristine Pacheco and Marie Hébert (violin), Jeannot Maha'a (cello/bass), Rebekah Scogin (harp), and Adam Phillips (voice, pipes, guitar).

McKibben will add her own talents vocally and on the flute.

Musical selections range from Scottish favorites, such as the "Skye Boat Song" and "Ca’ the Yowes" from last year’s production, to this year's sea shanties, mission music and traditional Spanish favorites ranging from "Cheerly Man" to "La Noche ‘sta Serena."

The acoustics and intimate ambiance of the Presidio Chapel make it a favorite venue for musical performance, and in keeping with the Revels tradition, the audience can sing along to some selections.

Co-sponsored by Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation, Equinox features a courtyard reception with the artists during intermission.

Admission is $25 in advance or $30 at the door. Tickets are available at www.brownpapertickets.com. For more information, visit www.santabarbararevels.org.

— Susan Keller for Santa Barbara Revels.

 
