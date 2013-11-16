Review: ‘Pvt. Wars’ a Poignant Play about War, with a Touch of Humor and Humanity

Not unlike the TV show, M*A*S*H, the Plaza Playhouse Theater production of Pvt. Wars, which depicts three recovering Vietnam War vets in an Army hospital, veers from hilarious to poignant, occasionally dipping into heartbreaking.

Bill Egan directs the play, written by James McLure, with a keen awareness of the fine line they walk and a clear appreciation for the material.

The ensemble cast of three works beautifully together in scenes that range from brief vignettes to well-developed dramatic sequences.

Sean O’Shea is Gately, the Georgia boy with the slow drawl who prefers to keep busy with a project, in this case fixing an old radio. As the story unfolds, we find that the challenges he faces after the damages of war may be of a magnitude we’d not imagined. O’Shea’s performance is subtle and full of depth.

As the fastidious, upper-crust Long Island boy, Natwick, George Coe provides a satisfying counterpoint. In his dashing dressing gown, quoting T.S. Eliot, he appears disdainful of those around him, but his boyish face, reminiscent of Ralphie from A Christmas Story, belies his deep desire to be accepted by his fellow man.

Silvio is the urban wiseass, full of bluster, unwilling to let anyone in. Sean Jackson, with his impeccable comic timing, delivers the brilliantly sharp dialogue with aplomb, and gradually allows cracks to open up in Silvio’s brittle exterior as he grudgingly lets glimpses of his humanity show. With a nasal New York accent that brings Billy Crystal to mind, Jackson demonstrates again that he is one of the funniest humans you will ever encounter.

The audience at Friday night’s show was unrestrained, laughing heartily. With only two more chances to see this — 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday — you’d be well-advised take a jaunt down to Carpinteria and check it out.

Tickets are $15 for general admission and $12 for seniors and veterans. The Plaza Playhouse Theater is located at 4916 Carpinteria Ave. in Carpinteria. Click here for more information, or call 805.684.6380.

— Justine Sutton is a Santa Barbara freelance writer and frequent Noozhawk reviewer. The opinions expressed are her own.