Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 1:47 pm | Fair with Haze 70º

 
 
 
 

Review: SBCC Theatre Group Delivers Fresh Take on ‘Arsenic and Old Lace’

By Justine Sutton, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | July 16, 2014 | 4:18 p.m.

A classic comedy, Arsenic and Old Lace, has been produced in more schools and community theaters than anyone can count, as well as on Broadway and as a film starring Cary Grant. But with a talented director and cast, something new can always be found among the dusty old lace.

Director Katie Laris has done a magnificent job of bringing a fresh take on an old standard in the SBCC Theatre Group's production, running through July 26. In the program notes, she shares that this is one of her favorite plays, and the love shows.

Kudos also to scenic and lighting designer Patricia Frank, as the set — the Brewster sisters’ gracious old Brooklyn home — is practically one of the show’s characters, lovingly dressed and furnished.

Leslie Ann Story, as Abby Brewster, has strong presence and is thoroughly believable.

As her sister, Martha, a quieter and more deferential character, Linda MacNeal plays off Leslie beautifully, and they are a great team.

Jay Carlander is Mortimer Brewster, their nephew and drama critic. There are some very humorous references to writing theater reviews, which were not lost on this reviewer. Sharp, funny and with a great command of physical humor, he does a fine job as the straight man for all the craziness going on around him while also playing the romantic lead.

Samantha Eve is strong as Elaine, his lady love, a smart and sexy young woman who seems to delight in taking some liberties with the morality of the time. Eve looks gorgeous in elegant period costume, charmingly petite in contrast to towering, lanky Carlander.

As Teddy Brewster, the brother who thinks he is Teddy Roosevelt, Christopher Lee Short is incredible — absolutely authentic looking, and has the voice and mannerisms to a T. He plays the part with real gusto and dedication, with every charge up the staircase a delight.

A wonderful comic actor whose talents are not fully used here, Ed Lee plays sidekick, Dr. Einstein, to the murderous brother, Jonathan Brewster.

Edward Romine is a standout in a small role as a police officer with a secret dream of being a playwright. The scene where he pantomimes the plot of his play for Mortimer in a clever montage using blackouts between segments is priceless.

Pamela Shaw has done a stunning job with costuming. There is plenty of attention to detail, including the period police uniforms. The centerpiece is Teddy’s many changes of costume, from top hat and tails to safari gear — fantastic!

Do take the opportunity to see this high-quality production while you have the chance. Even if you’ve seen it before, you’ll likely learn something new. For example, I took a hint from Mortimer and saved time by writing my review on the way to the theater!

Click here for tickets and information.

— Justine Sutton is a Santa Barbara freelance writer and frequent Noozhawk reviewer. The opinions expressed are her own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 