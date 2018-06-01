Review: ‘Cabaret’ at UCSB Revives Timely Classic

The superb student production of Cabaret brings the 2017-18 season for UCSB Theater/Dance to a close on a very high note.

Powerful performances across the cast, lavish and provocative period costuming by Ann Bruice, Christina McCarthy’s catchy choreography, Jon Nathan’s effective seven-piece orchestra, creative staging and set design, clever use of the intimate black box space, and a score with beloved, familiar tunes and moving, but lesser-known songs provide a rewarding night of theater.

The show closes this weekend with performances at 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday and matinees at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

If this is the last sentence you read, buy a ticket and go!

The 10 dancers in the Kit Kat Club of post-World War I/pre-Nazi Berlin perform sexy, comical musical numbers and interact heavily with the audience in all four sections of seating. The entire audience is invited in — and implicated.

And it’s the ultimate case of “it’s all fun and games until somebody gets hurt.”

Aspiring American writer Cliff Bradshaw, played convincingly by Cooper Bruhns, arrives in post-WWI, pre-Nazi Berlin and gets immersed in every dynamic at work: desire, pleasure, tenderness, economic desperation, corruption, disillusionment and self-preservation.

Kody Siemensma as the iconic emcee and Cordelia Watson as starlet Sally Bowles turn in colorful, affecting anchor performances.

My favorites, however, were understated Kerry Jacinto as Fraulein Schneider, who runs a boarding house, and Jeremy Scharf as Jewish shopkeeper Herr Schultz. While Cliff and Sally’s storyline captures the surface of Berlin at the time, Schneider and Schultz’s subplot reflects the impact of complex external forces on gentle human hearts.

Blithe excess and sexual extravagance posing as liberty are juxtaposed with and contrast pervasive unwillingness on the part of the true-hearted to fathom what is evident.

Jacinto on her own carried many of the songs that express the deepest desires of people caught in tides they can barely perceive, much less control, but that exert decisive control over their lives.

She embodies simultaneous hope and resignation, fear and determination, and her understated comic skill is perfect for her character.

Across the board, the singing is clear, but not virtuosic, and that’s good.

In a play about what’s true behind the visible, the actors’ authenticity befits the message.

Cabaret is rich in literary elements — metaphorical characters, archetypes and caricatures — which makes it a treat for the mind as well as the senses.

A recurring and evolving character, a child appears first as a beggar, evolves to an innocent playing jacks and an iconic young German in lederhosen, becomes a Nazi, and ultimately commits the final act of the play. Despite the fact that we know where all of this is headed, my companion noted, “No matter how long it’s been, the sight of those yellow stars and pink triangles still gives me chills.”

Dramaturg Cole Remmen’s program notes illuminate the social and political world of pre-Nazi Berlin, where the play is set. While no explicit connection is made to contemporary U.S. affairs, a story of nationalism and intolerance rising in response to economic hardship could ring a bell.

Cabaret serves as a reflection of a time in danger of being forgotten, but also as admonishment to check ourselves moving forward.

For tickets, click here or call 805.893.2064.

— Noozhawk contributor and local arts critic Judith Smith-Meyer is a round-the-clock appreciator of the creative act. She can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are her own.