Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 9:28 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Review: Danish String Quartet — Something Sweet from State of Denmark

The Danish String Quartet showcased a unique equality of technical prowess between its members during a recent performance sponsored by UCSB Arts & Lectures. Click to view larger
The Danish String Quartet showcased a unique equality of technical prowess between its members during a recent performance sponsored by UCSB Arts & Lectures. (Caroline Bittencourt photo)
By Daniel Kepl, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @NoozhawkNews | March 15, 2018 | 11:37 a.m.

How to describe the sound of the Danish String Quartet? Homogeneous comes immediately to mind.

Four characterful instrumentalists — Frederik Øland and Rune Tonsgaard Sørensen violins, Asbjørn Nørgaard viola, and Fredrik Schøyen Sjölin, cello — discarding selfhood, as all quartets must, to embrace temperamental and interpretive unanimity.

Of the hundreds of string quartets on the world stage today, this quartet in particular, enjoys a unique equality of technical prowess between its members. The result, a disarming parity, the four speaking as one beautifully nuanced, superbly blended voice. 

Returning to Santa Barbara as they have annually for several years under UCSB Arts & Lectures auspices, the personable Danes performed a mostly ordinary program of string quartets in extraordinary fashion at Campbell Hall late last month.

Haydn (No. 1), Mozart (No. 17), Brahms (No. 3) paired delightfully with clarinetist/composer Jörg Widmann’s String Quartet No. 3, a clever, delightfully witty, ingeniously colorful third, of five quartets the composer penned between 1997 and 2005. The evening’s imaginative musical and cerebral programmatic connection that tied them all together, the hunt!

The concert opened with Haydn’s String Quartet No. 1 in B-flat Major, Op. 1, No. 1 (La Chasse) from 1762-64. The first of 68 quartets, it is unique in form because of its five movements instead of the traditional four.

Composed when Haydn was already in his mature 30s, it stands as elegant testimony to his superb compositional refinement and taste. From the first bars, the Danish Quartet’s ensemble timbre was smooth as caramel, a transparency of sound and voicing of disarming equanimity that brought out every nuanced detail of Haydn’s genius.

Mozart’s String Quartet No. 17 in B-flat Major, K. 458 (Hunt) from 1784, created just a few years before his death in 1791, is from a happy time in the composer’s life. In B-flat Major as was the Haydn and later the Brahms quartet at the end of the program, The Danes turned in a performance of sweet perfection and impeccable style.

The Adagio for example, was a visual and sonic marvel of matched bowings, flawless intonation, and a hint of Schubert - Mozart ever ahead of his time.

Looking 100 years into the future from Haydn and Mozart, Brahms’ String Quartet No. 3 in B-flat Major, Op. 67 revealed on several levels, the composer’s empathy with his predecessors. The Danes performed this quartet from 1875 in the gentler manner of the Classical period.

Signal Brahms-isms, from complex moodiness to country dance tunes, were extraordinary in the Danes hands for the restraint and delicacy of their interpretation.

The evening’s kicker, Jörg Widmann’s wonderfully inventive String Quartet No. 3 (Hunt Quartet), composed in 2007, got the audience laughing out loud as a result of its descriptive shenanigans.

Sight gags — the Danes are marvelously loose with their bodies! — as well as a Pandora’s box of sound gags, including scratches, thuds, thumps, and rasps brought to life a panoply of exciting imaginings, from horses and riders flailing through thorny hedgerows, to the ultimate demise of some critter or other.

Who could have imagined a string quartet concert could be so much fun!

Noozhawk contributing writer Daniel Kepl can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 