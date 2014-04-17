Friday, June 15 , 2018, 10:14 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Review: Elements Theatre Collective’s ‘Aspirations’ Are Well-Realized

By Justine Sutton, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | April 17, 2014 | 6:50 p.m.

Elements Theatre Collective, Santa Barbara’s progressive theater company dedicated to providing free, accessible and professional quality theater, continues to wow its audiences, and its current offering, Aspirations, A Musical Revue, is no exception.

For the first time, Elements is presenting original material, written and directed by the company’s executive director, Rob Grayson, in the form of a framework of narrative around lesser-known songs from beloved Broadway shows such as Wicked, Annie Get Your Gun, Catch Me If You Can, Once, The Wild Party, Mack and Mabel, La Cage Aux Folles, Baby and City of Angels.

When four friends — two actresses, a director and a composer — gather in New York City to watch the 2009 Tony Awards, they can’t help but do some impromptu performing of their own.

William Simpson is Danny, the host of the party and once-director of the Tonys. He has aspirations of his own, and Simpson gets the lion’s share of laughs with his over-the-top flamboyant portrayal, while also displaying an incredible vocal range. Quinlan Fitzgerald is dynamic as Molly, the young, aspiring Broadway star whose sparkle and sass are rivaled only by her phenomenal voice. Molly and Danny’s ribbing and riffing on each other are priceless.

Anne Guynn and Richard Lonsbury are sweet and down-to-earth as Sarah and Mark, a couple who share a love of Broadway as deep as their love for each other. Mark is a composer and spends most of his stage time at the piano accompanying the others, but Lonsbury has a few moments in the spotlight to share his rich, warm voice. Guynn provides the perfect balance to the wildness around her, with her earnest, though not humorless, manner and clear, expressive voice.

Clocking in at just an hour, this delightful evening of musical theater packs a lot into the time, with this reviewer’s only complaint being that it was over too soon. But you know what they say on Broadway: “Always leave 'em wanting more.”

Remaining shows will be performed at 8:30 p.m. this Friday, April 18, at Better Days Yoga, 7433 Hollister Ave. in Goleta; and at 8 p.m. Saturday and 7 p.m. Sunday, both at Java Station, 4447 Hollister Ave. in Santa Barbara.

All Elements Theatre Collective shows are free, but it is necessary to reserve seats by clicking here.

Elements’ current season, with the theme of "Gender & Sexuality," will close in July with Orlando by Sarah Ruhl. Watch its site for information on dates and venues by clicking here.

— Justine Sutton is a Santa Barbara freelance writer and frequent Noozhawk reviewer. The opinions expressed are her own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 