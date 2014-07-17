Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 1:02 pm | Fair with Haze 68º

 
 
 
 

Review: Elements Theatre Collective’s ‘Orlando’ a Gender Bending, Time Traveling Romp

By Justine Sutton, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | July 17, 2014 | 8:00 p.m.

Traveling across gender lines, through time, and covering quite a bit of ground geographically as well, Elements Theatre Collective closes its third season — on the theme of Gender & Sexuality — with Orlando, Sarah Ruhl’s theatrical adaptation of Virginia Woolf’s novel.

Directed by Mary Plant-Thomas, the company’s artistic director, this is a clever interpretation of the material, making use of small, intimate and ever-changing venues.

The heart of Elements’ mission is to provide free theater to the community, and it manages this partly by using nontraditional venues that don’t come with the steep price of conventional theaters. And it does it oh-so-creatively, with minimal props and sets, but with a boundless capacity for evoking time and place.

Tess Plant-Thomas, who happens to be the director’s sister, is Orlando, a young man who eventually morphs into female form while experiencing a variety of centuries, adventures and lovers. Plant-Thomas has an incredible ability to project male and female — as well as androgynous — personas. She is very funny, but subtly so, with a knack for asides and throwaway lines delivered deadpan.

The Chorus, providing running commentary and playing a number of other characters, is designated by the playwright to number from three to 10. Here we have three, but they are all powerhouses, to be sure, and work beautifully together.

Stephanie Farnum is utterly hilarious, whether spouting one-liners in the chorus, as a crazed suitor of Orlando’s, or in any one of myriad madcap moments. Her movement, expressions and voice blend to make her one of the funniest actors this reviewer has ever seen. She has been performing with Elements for the past year, and I hope to see much more of her in the future.

Rob Grayson, also Elements’ executive director, steps into the spotlight here for the first time with the company and may he never go back. As a member of the chorus, he is versatile and fluid, with an impressive range of characters and comedy instincts that are razor-sharp. His Queen Elizabeth I is priceless!

In her first show with Elements, Erika Leachman proves to be a strong ensemble actor and fits right in like she’s been there all along. She also gets a chance to portray male and female characters, and is up to the challenge. Her comedy chops are also well-honed, and it would be wonderful to see her continue with the company.

Morgan Altenhoff, another Elements first-timer, plays the most “traditional” role in the production, Orlando’s first love. As Sasha, a Russian princess, she hits just the right notes of innocent, waifish and sultry to bring dimension to an otherwise fairy-tale type role.

This is a show with lots of laughs and bawdiness (not recommended for those under 16) but with enough depth and universal themes of human-ness — beyond gender and era — to appeal to just about everyone.

Upcoming shows will be at the Piano Kitchen at 8 p.m. July 18-19, at McDermott-Crockett Mortuary at 8 p.m. Sunday, July 20, behind the Santa Barbara Art Foundry at 8 p.m. July 24, at the Carpinteria Woman’s Club at 8 p.m. July 25, at Divinitree at 8 p.m. July 26 and at Better Days Yoga at 2 p.m. July 27.

All shows are free and open to the public. For further information and to reserve seats, click here.

— Justine Sutton is a Santa Barbara freelance writer and frequent Noozhawk reviewer. The opinions expressed are her own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 