Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 6:13 am | Mostly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 

Review: DIJO Rises to the Challenge of ‘Ghetto,’ a Holocaust Drama

By Justine Sutton, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | July 25, 2014 | 8:32 p.m.

In the Jewish ghetto of Vilna, Lithuania, near the end of World War II, a resident named Herman Kruk kept a diary. Ghetto, by Israeli playwright Joshua Sobol, is based on Kruk’s diaries, telling the story of a small group of musicians, actors and dancers whose lives were spared when it was decided they could put on shows for their Nazi captors and for fellow prisoners as a last chance to enjoy themselves.

Using the real music, songs, and snippets of plays they created, their story is told against the horrific backdrop of the Holocaust and the threat that hung over them at all times — transport to the camps.

Ed Giron directs this DIJO production, as well as taking a lead role as Weiskopf, the Jewish tailor who builds an empire in the ghetto, laundering and mending uniforms from the front lines. His energy crackles as the charismatic entrepreneur who is never at a loss for a clever line.

The quality of acting among the large ensemble cast is somewhat uneven, but they have surely put their hearts into this production.

Among the standouts are George Coe as the Nazi commander who delights in cruelly playing with the emotions of his prisoners, Jennifer Marco as the glamorous Jewish singer with whom he becomes infatuated — and who has a fine set of pipes, indeed — and Richard Lonsbury and Pacomio Sun as rebellious young men who take matters into their own hands.

Jerry Oshinsky is Kruk, who serves at times as a sort of narrator. Bill Waxman is musical director, providing some live piano music onstage, but also playing an eccentric puppeteer whose marionette (Maia Mook) gives him a mouthpiece to speak the truth.

Kudos to DIJO Productions for bravely tackling this difficult material, inspiring at the same time as it is heartbreaking. It is ironic to note that while it is challenging in the best of times for artists to make a living, in certain circumstances, art can save lives.

The play runs Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Aug. 10 at Center Stage Theater. Click here for tickets and more information.

— Justine Sutton is a Santa Barbara freelance writer and frequent Noozhawk reviewer. The opinions expressed are her own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 