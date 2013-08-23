Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 1:47 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Review: Josie Hyde’s ‘Wind in a Mirror…Ayahuasca Visions’ a Hypnotic Feast for t

By Justine Sutton, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | August 23, 2013 | 10:54 a.m.

Award-winning slam poet Josie Hyde wrote and performs Wind in a Mirror…Ayahuasca Visions, centered on her experience of an Ayahuasca ceremony.

Josie Hyde
Josie Hyde

Two weekend-long runs of this one-woman multimedia feast for the senses have been produced at Center Stage Theater, with more possibly to come. Called “the vine of death,” the hallucinogenic plant used to brew this sacred concoction has been used for centuries by the Inca. But even before this foray, she was no stranger to mind-altering substances.

Starting with an acid trip as a teenager on a New York City rooftop in 1966, her eyes were opened to the depth of mystical inner truths and the enormity of universal enigmas. She relates in a rhythmic cadence, punctuated by chant-like song and flowing movement,  how she found it difficult to go back to her everyday life when she felt that she had discovered elemental answers whereas others around her were unaware of the questions.

Her rap-like riffs are sometimes along the lines of the late George Carlin’s commentary on society’s foibles and failings. On a large screen behind her are constantly changing images, rich in elements of pop and folk art along with bright colors. The entire experience is quite hypnotic.

As an adult, Hyde found that while she was functioning in the mundane world, she was always reaching for something more. After a long period of insomnia, she heard a voice say, “If you don’t sleep, you don’t dream, and if you don’t dream, how do you use up all the leftovers?”

Searching for meaning in life and a good night’s sleep, Hyde journeyed to South America to work with indigenous shamans.

As a storyteller, she really hits her stride here, attaining a delicate balance between curious self-observation and raunchy humor. She describes being deathly ill with pneumonia during a bizarre ritual wherein a shaman requests that she disrobe in front of the rest of her tour group, then spits cane liquor all over her naked body while whipping her with branches to drive out the sickness.

The later part of the trip took her into the heart of the Amazon and her psyche’s deepest places when she and her group took part in a ceremony which involved drinking Ayahuasca, made by boiling the vine along with the leaves of another plant containing DMT.

The physical effects of ingesting this mystical brew include vomiting and diarrhea, which Hyde describes with colorful language and dry wit. It also can cause intense psychedelic visions, often taking the form of great spiritual revelations and deep insights regarding life and death. She tells how during the ceremony she spontaneously began singing in Quechua, the indigenous language of the Inca, and feeling a deep love for everyone in her group, including the one woman who had been annoying the bejeezus out of her since the start.

In the end, she comes to the startlingly comforting revelation that we’re all going to die, and that’s not just OK, it’s the point. Rather than being a downer, this conclusion gave her a deeper appreciation for the time we have here in this mortal form. If you can’t fully accept death, she seems to be saying, you can’t fully embrace life and all it has to offer.

— Justine Sutton is a Santa Barbara freelance writer and frequent Noozhawk reviewer. The opinions expressed are her own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 