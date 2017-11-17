Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 1:16 am | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Review: Nothing to Be Leery about with Naked Shakes’ ‘King Lear’

By Judith Smith-Meyer | November 17, 2017 | 12:13 p.m.
Brian Harwell and MadIson Kirkpatrick perform a scene in the Naked Shakes production of ‘King Lear’ at UCSB. Click to view larger
Brian Harwell and MadIson Kirkpatrick perform a scene in the Naked Shakes production of ‘King Lear’ at UCSB. (David Bazemore photo)

Seeing Naked Shakes’ production of “King Lear” this week at UC Santa Barbara (cast two, Wednesday) made me wonder, “Where have I been for the last 11 years?” 

If you haven’t yet seen a Naked Shakes play, do. It’s the thing! 

If this “Lear” (a reprise of one mounted last summer) is characteristic of all Naked Shakes productions, the approach could really make you fall for the Bard, hard. 

The intimacy of UCSB’s Performing Arts Theater—in the round with few seats above eye level of the actors on the floor—created a close-up, urgent and engaging experience. The language seems easier to understand without the barrier of a stage.

Local professional actor Brian Harwell plays Lear with both casts. Beyond that, the only criterion for inclusion in the play is desire and passion for performing it.

The resulting ensemble is so diverse the cast provides ample visual interest in the absence of costuming and set. 

And the actors are right there. Proximity allows subtle eye contact with audience members, a tap on the shoulder, sitting down next to us, or blocking that points the actors in our direction at key moments in the dialogue. 

They break the fourth wall just enough to lure us into the action and emotion, but it never feels too wink wink, nudge nudge-y, even when the fool does it.

The cast exudes conviction. Most performances are strong enough; and when they’re less so, I still enjoy seeing undergrads doing something they love so much.

The story of a bombastic, going-mad figurehead-of-state, “King Lear” seems like a worthy, cautionary tale for our times. 

This adaptation was tightened to keep the story to a swift 90 minutes (no intermission to interrupt the narrative).

Nevertheless, the production held all the elements of tragedy, both at the level of international affairs in Shakespeare’s times and for individuals in a culture ravaged by opioid addiction and gun violence. 

The story opens with family members pitted against each other, and quickly proceeds to loss of reason, abandonment, betrayal, death, and gouging out of eyes. (You’ll have to think metaphorically to apply that last one to the individual level… I hope.) 

It’s intense, yes. My companion wondered, “Did they really have to yell that much?” But it’s also moving, to be so close to portrayal of the kind of anguish that few of us avoid completely. 

Just in case I’m not the only one who didn’t know, an intro to Naked Shakes: the name is more than just fun-to-say alliteration, it sums up what they do. Strip him down and show him off.

The brainchild of Irwin Appel, UCSB professor and director of the BFA actor training program (the only 3-year program of its kind in the UC system), Naked Shakes was founded in 2006. Appel adapted and directed this “Lear.” 

You can still see each cast perform Naked Shakes’ “Lear”:

» Saturday, Nov. 18 at 2 p.m. (cast one)

» Sunday, Nov. 19 at 8 p.m. (cast two)

Tickets in advance are $12-$18; day of event: $14-$20

Click here for more information or call 805.893.2064 Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Local arts critic Judith Smith-Meyer is a round-the-clock appreciator of the creative act. Contact her at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 