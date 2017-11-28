Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 8:40 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Review: Pleasures Abound in ‘Jersey Boys’ at Granada

The Theater Leagues production of ‘Jersey Boys’ at the Granada Theatre iscolorful, engaging and warmly accessible. From left, Chris Stevens, Jonny Wexler, Tommaso Antico and Corey Greenan. Click to view larger
The Theater Leagues production of ‘Jersey Boys’ at the Granada Theatre iscolorful, engaging and warmly accessible. From left, Chris Stevens, Jonny Wexler, Tommaso Antico and Corey Greenan. (Joan Marcus photo courtesy of Theater League)
By Judith Smith-Meyer | November 28, 2017 | 9:29 a.m.

If you didn’t make it to the Granada Theatre Monday night to see Theater League’s national tour of Tony Award-winning “Jersey Boys,” the good news is you have another chance Tuesday night. 

And there’s only more good news after that, because the production is colorful, engaging and warmly accessible. 

The musical history, personal stories and group dynamic of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons unfold through narration, drama, music, the clever wit of musical theater, and inventive turns of set, silhouette, lighting and neon signs. 

If the music itself doesn’t speak to something tender and meaningful in your past, it does to the guy sitting behind you. 

He can’t help singing along, softly, here and there, a few golden lines, in tones that spoke of memories lovingly felt.

I attended with my teen son, who’d never heard any of the songs, and he enjoyed it from beginning to end.

Let’s recount the pleasures. 

First things first: the vocals. Plenty of solos showcased individual singers’ diverse strengths. And the lyrics and harmonies are burned into the minds of many in the audience.

The actors who played three of the original Four Seasons each brought a distinct flavor of the home-town Jersey-boy aesthetic and mood. 

Jonny Wexler, who plays Valli, captures his character’s vocal range, which is expansive, and the guy is tireless. He sings virtually without a break from 10 minutes in until the lively finale.

And he’s only building momentum through the first nearly 30 songs to get the vocal climax of the show. It’s the triple-gold single that made Valli a solo star.

Michelle Rombola and Jonny Wexler share a kiss in ‘Jersey Boys’ at the Granada Theatre. Click to view larger
Michelle Rombola and Jonny Wexler share a kiss in ‘Jersey Boys’ at the Granada Theatre. (Joan Marcus photo courtesy of Theater League)

“Plus which” got him the complete horn section he’d always wanted. “Plus which” almost never made it to stage nor vinyl. “Plus which” became the fifth-most played song of the 20th century. “Plus which” stole the breath of the entire Santa Barbara crowd Monday night.

No spoiler; they make you wait for it, so I will too.

The instrumentation sounded rich, but was mysterious. Where were all the musicians? A drummer was visible inside the moving set, but were the guitar, bass and keys onstage really producing the sounds? Was there more of a band than we could see? 

It’s enjoyable to be kept curious.

Speakers and mics allowed even those of us in the acoustic trouble zone under the balcony to enjoy full sound.

The choreography was sharp, stylish and historically spot-on. 

Flawless unison movement redefines virtuosity as a group effort, not necessarily the purview of individual stars. Four or more moving as one, especially while singing and playing instruments: that’s amazing to see.

Among the show’s clever treats, the following: 

Thematic structure. Each “season” of the story is told from the perspective of one of the main characters. 

Staging. The group’s biggest concert success is portrayed with the performers facing upstage, backs to the Granada audience as they play to a faceless adoring crowd behind lights that make us squint. 

Film. Career turning points fueled by TV appearances on “American Bandstand” and "Ed Sullivan" are filmed from the stage and shown in authentic black-and-white on a giant screen overhead.

Linguistic. “Some are born great. Some have greatness thrust upon them. And some achieve greatness and then f*&! it up.”

While humor, love for the music, and creative drive get the most stage time, the play doesn’t shrink from the full spectrum of life experience, character flaws and punches to the gut that life dishes out. 

Extremely limited seating remains for Jersey Boys on Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 7:30 p.m. at the Granada Theatre.

Tickets: 805.899.2222.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 