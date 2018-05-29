Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 12:39 pm | Overcast 66º

 
 
 
 

Review: Dancers Rise to the Challenge at Santa Barbara Floor to Air Festival

Floor to Air Festival Click to view larger
With a pair of trapezes, a hoop and ropes hanging at various depths, dancers Emily Stratton, Lydia Lamberth, Rachna Hailey and Isabel Musidora open Friday night’s performance of the Santa Barbara Floor to Air Festival with “Peel.” (Onno Sweep photo)
By Judith Smith-Meyer, Noozhawk Contributor | May 29, 2018 | 1:25 p.m.

The fifth annual Santa Barbara Floor to Air Festival, directed by Santa Barbara Centre for Aerial Dance founder Ninette Paloma, concluded with a spellbinding performance Friday night at the Lobero Theatre.

The curtains opened to a stage set with only a pair of trapezes, a hoop, and several ropes hanging from bars at various depths on the stage.

Four super-strong dancers opened the evening with “Peel,” set to a soundtrack of acoustic rhythmic clapping.

First, a pair took to the trapezes — sometimes solo, sometimes in tandem — performing complementary or synchronized twists, lifts, curls and movements reminiscent of complex origami folds. As with origami, you couldn’t always see what was coming a twist or two ahead, then with one flip there was a magical outcome.

A third dancer lifted herself to a hoop high over the stage and melded herself to its shape, attached only by a hand or the creases of her knees, elbows or neck.

Each dancer entered her flight device with seamless grace from the earthbound choreography.

“Dance of the Roustabouts” set a laughing crowd as counterpoint to the work of a lone artist. To the tones of a contemporary string quartet (with a Celtic-reminiscent sound) and hand drums, a single dancer climbed, upside down, up a thick rope at the back of the stage.

The opening moves by which she got to the top were truly beautiful, but the twists and drops and climbs by which she moved up and down the rope were wonderfully startling.

Eventually, dancers from the opening number merged into the second work, bringing the first half to a tidy close.

After intermission, five colorful silks in deep red, purple, indigo and lavender hung from the ceiling.

“Sonnet of Limbs” found nine dancers by turns wrapping themselves around and in the silks, up and down, swinging and spinning slowly, often four moving in unison 10 feet from the floor.

Floor to Air Festival
“Sonnet of Limbs” features dancers Isabel Musidora and Lucia Metcalfe wrapping themselves around and in silks hung from the ceiling. (Onno Sweep photo)

The solo piano music was sometimes ethereal, but sometimes it was repetitive and distracting, dissonant with the fluidity of the movement.

The choreography when the artists’ feet were touching the floor was as lovely and visually interesting as the movement aloft, but when Santa Barbara City College Dance Company took the stage in “Alethia,” the significance of the “Floor” in the Floor to Air Festival really shined.

The SBCC company is physically, ethnically and gender diverse with a graceful and versatile group of dancers.

They moved around, within and between the silks, and were equally captivating whether their entire bodies or just their feet were touching the floor. Choreography was fresh, though all eras of modern and contemporary dance were echoed.

“Alethia” featured an especially lovely balance of intelligent movement among the corps and rich partnering among various pairs of dancers.

The evening ended with “Prelude to Illumination,” set to a soundtrack of sampled speech.

When first an angel traversed the stage with delicate footwork atop a large gold ball, the vision was no less awe-inspiring than when I watched circus actors performing the feat on television as a child.

In fact, much of the beauty of the work is in the blend of our marvel at the defiance of gravity with the familiarity of movement that, though it’s made to look almost pedestrian, we know is the purview of long-rehearsed and rigorously trained artists.

The minimalist programs were a stylish 5-inch-square card with an image, titles, dancers’ names and equipment they used. I wish more information had been provided. Background on Paloma, the dancers, musical scores and what the equipment names mean (“lyra” or “corde lisse,” for example) would have enriched my experience as an audience member.

I’m looking forward to the sixth installment already!

Noozhawk contributor and local arts critic Judith Smith-Meyer is a round-the-clock appreciator of the creative act. She can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are her own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 