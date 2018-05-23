Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 12:31 pm | Overcast 70º

 
 
 
 

Review: Santa Barbara Symphony Flows Through the Centuries with ‘Hail to the Violin’

Two women playing violin Click to view larger
Guest artist Anne Akiko Meyers, right, and concertmaster Jessica Guideri perform with the Santa Barbara Symphony during its ‘Hail to the Violin’ concert Saturday night. (David Bazemore photo)
By Judith Smith-Meyer | May 23, 2018 | 10:11 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Symphony’s last regular concert of the 2017-18 season was a Hail to the Violin featuring varied works from the 18th, 19th and 20th centuries.

Guest artist Anne Akiko Meyers joined the home team for Vivaldi’s Concerto for Two Violins in A minor, Op. 3, No 8 (R. 522) from 1711, performing alongside concertmaster Jessica Guideri,  and as soloist for Barber’s 1939 Violin Concerto, Op. 14.

The Saturday evening performance closed with Rimsky-Korsakov’s “Scheherazade,” Op. 25, from 1888.

I highly recommend pre-concert talks by Saïd Ramón Araïza, a lively speaker who keeps a brisk pace. 

He briefly tracked the genesis of the violin we know today from the 8th-century bowed string instrument the rebab that Islamic trade spread across north Africa, the Middle East, Europe and Asia, and the medieval rebec. 

The violin we know today “found its perfection early on” in Italy in 1530, prized for its sound and the simple fact that it could play loudly in concert.

For 40 years, Vivaldi directed the orchestra for an all-girls orphanage/conservatory in Venice, and wrote hundreds of concertos for strings to highlight the skills of the young musicians who lived and studied there.

The work that opened the program featured his classic fluidity and sweep. Meyers and Guideri playing side by side made me marvel at what strong musicians those orphans must have been.

In addition to high-quality playing, the piece held distinctive visual interest. 

Had the soloists been men, they would have likely donned plain black attire. 

Meyers and Guideri took the stage in deep blue gowns: Meyers in a cascade of indigo tulle and Guideri in sparkly royal blue with turquoise hair. 

Meyers’ bare arms and shoulders emphasized the athleticism of playing music (especially the demanding Barber). 

And the color of her dress provided a beautiful backdrop for the gleaming 1741 Guarneri del Gesu violin she has been awarded for her lifetime use.

Barber nearly lost his fee for the Op. 14 concerto when the musician for whom he wrote it claimed the third movement was unplayable. 

Though another artist was able to perform the piece, and the work’s sponsor let Barber keep his full pay, it’s apparent why the original musician balked.

Meyers was fully up to the task, splitting two hairs on her bow during a high-speed cascade of notes. 

The bow was skipping across the strings with intense precision and her left fingers moved so quickly it was hard for the eyes to follow!

Some notes were so high, Meyer’s two hands nearly met. Her skill and artistry were evident in the complete absence of any irritating squeak.

Written partly in Europe prior to Hitler’s rise and completed in Philadelphia in 1939, the work evoked for me a rich range of emotion: ambivalence, torment, contemporary human cares. 

Fiery jazz improvisation even came to mind.

The playing was so epic, Meyers broke into laughter at the end, and audience members were launched to their feet.

Her solo encore of “Somewhere over the Rainbow” was enchanting, and a balm after the intense Barber.

Following intermission, the balletic and beloved Rimsky-Korsakov work rounded out the evening.

Despite the typically Russian sound, I found myself wishing the first movement had more “woof.”

The piece is based on “The Thousand and One Nights” tales, which Scheherazade told the sultan with such suspense each night that he let her live another day so he could hear more.

The subsequent movements capture cliff-hanger feelings; always energetic conductor Nir Kabaretti actually “got air” a few times. 

The recognizable melody recurs in the violin, harp, clarinet, oboe and cello throughout the entire work, giving many voices a chance to chime in.

Though this is the last concert of the regular season, the Symphony will perform its rescheduled concert of live music to the silent film “The Red Violin” in June. 

Noozhawk contributor and local arts critic Judith Smith-Meyer is a round-the-clock appreciator of the creative act. She can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are her own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 