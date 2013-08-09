Monday, June 11 , 2018, 3:46 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Review: Local Students Rise to the Challenge in Performing ‘Cabaret’

By Justine Sutton, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | August 9, 2013 | 2:34 p.m.

Stockings with garters, nightclub debauchery, the stirrings of the Nazis’ rise to power in 1930s Berlin — this is Cabaret, which some may consider too mature for high school students. But those appearing in this, the first summer production of the award-winning theater program at Santa Barbara High School in collaboration with Cheri Steinkellner and Upstage Left have risen to the challenge and demonstrate that they are more than capable of taking on such subject matter.

Taking part are students from four area high schools — SBHS, Dos Pueblos, San Marcos and Laguna Blanca.

In the pivotal role of the Kit Kat Klub Emcee, played by Joel Grey in the 1972 film and more recently by Alan Cumming in the Broadway revival, Clayton Barry is spectacular, bringing his own interpretation while retaining the essential elements of the character. He is tall, lanky and rubber-faced, and his expressions suggest the edge of mania barely contained under a debonair surface. He is jaded, all-too-aware of the dangers outside of the cozy club, but delights in the decadence around them and in bringing the audience into that cocoon.

His “If You Could See Her (The Gorilla Song),” with an uncredited Malcolm McCarthy as the gorilla, is well worth the price of admission. McCarthy has an incredible ability to turn on a dime from an authentically ape-like, knuckle-dragging crouch to perfect pirouettes and arabesques.

As free-spirited nightclub singer Sally Bowles, Xeni Tziouvaras certainly embraces the spirit of Liza Minnelli's role in the film, but also brings her own style. She even looks like Liza quite a bit — dark hair piled on top of her head instead of the pixie cut, but huge eyes and expressive lips, and man, can she sing. In Maybe This Time and Cabaret she gets the opportunity to really belt it out, but she also does a wonderful job with the more nuanced elements of Sally’s character — her impulsive, manipulative and childlike behavior.

Jordan Lemmond is solid in the role of young American writer Clifford Bradshaw, a perfect foil for Sally’s extravagant whims. He is earnest and hungry for adventure, fascinated by her, but not nearly as susceptible to her charms as she hopes.

Mary Cusimano is strong as the sad but hopeful Fräulein Schneider, in a doomed romance with a widowed Jewish fruit vendor. Especially in her songs “So What” and “What Would You Do?” she shows off a powerful voice and considerable acting chops.

As her suitor, Herr Schultz, David Childs brings an charming sweetness to the character and the chemistry between the two of them is strong. His attempts to reassure her that all would be well if they got married are heart-wrenchingly poignant, as we all know it will not end well.

The entire ensemble is fantastic, portraying Kit Kat Klub girls, waiters, sailors and assorted wastrels. Director Otto Layman, in his 18th year as Performing Arts Department chair at Santa Barbara High, seems to have given these young performers the necessary background and guidance to really sink their teeth into this dense material.

Choreographer Christina McCarthy, scenic designer Dave Guy, and costume designer Lise Lange all contribute their considerable talents to this fine production. John Douglas, musical director and keyboard player, leads the fine eight-piece orchestra with a steady hand, resulting in a big, beautiful sound.

As the song says, “What good is sitting alone in your room? Come hear the music play!” And this is a perfect opportunity to do just that — don’t miss it.

Cabaret plays at Santa Barbara High School’s auditorium, 700 E. Anapamu St., at 7 p.m. this Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students.. all 805.966.9101 x220 or click here.

— Justine Sutton is a Santa Barbara freelance writer and frequent Noozhawk reviewer. The opinions expressed are her own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 