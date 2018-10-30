Tuesday, October 30 , 2018, 3:37 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Review: SBCC Theatre Group Delivers Comedic Murder Mystery with ‘The Game’s Afoot’

The Game’s Afoot Click to view larger
Each cast member held true to character in The Theatre Group at SBCC’s recently ended production of “The Game’s Afoot, or Holmes for the Holidays.” (Publicity photo)
By Judith Smith-Meyer, Noozhawk Contributor | October 30, 2018 | 10:12 a.m.

The Game’s Afoot, or Holmes for the Holidays, a recently ended production of The Theatre Group at Santa Barbara City College, is Ken Ludwig’s 2011 play that won the Mystery Writers of America Edgar Allen Poe Award for best play.

As performed by the SBCC Theatre Group actors, some whom we’ve enjoyed on the local stage for decades and some newcomers we’ll be lucky to see more of, it was a spirited frolic in light murder mystery style and a fetching self-referencing comedy that engaged its sold-out Garvin Theater audience from beginning to end.

If you’re a fan (with a sense of humor) of canonical theater, theater culture or comic murder mysteries, this show will delight you.

From the opening play-within-the-play, the bulk of the script is made up of clever references to theater and Western literature, from William Shakespeare, Geoffrey Chaucer and John Keats to Arthur Conan Doyle and Eugene O’Neill, to jokes about theater critics (ahem), theater companies and actors, and the plot is pure genre.

Protagonist William Gillette (Brian Harwell) is based on a real turn of the century actor-playwright who was obsessed with Sherlock Holmes, portrayed him repeatedly and made his fortune from an original play about Doyle’s detective.

When his theater colleagues join him and his mother at the mansion for Christmas Eve, several mysteries to be solved have already taken place and another is on the way.

Naturally, each character has some motive for committing the crimes, and suspicion shifts from the deceptively flighty mother (Lesley Ann Story) to the less-successful best friend (Sean Jackson) and his wife (Jenna Scanlon), the ingénue on her second marriage in as many years (Madison Duree), her up-and-coming actor and new husband (Benjamin Offringa), and the vicious theater critic (Nancy Nufer).

Comic timing and interplay among characters is speedy and sharp. Each cast member earns laughs and holds true to character to get them.

Nufer, a longtime favorite in local theater, turns in a hilarious performance as a venomous theater critic and psychic medium, from her grand entrance to the ways she burns every other character in the play to superb physical comedy.

Leslie Gangl Howe arrives in the second half as a detective and aspiring actor. She’s as adept at cracking us up with silent moments of reflecting on oddities among the suspects or of oblivious pondering as she is with her spoken lines.

Set design is always a treat at the Garvin, and this production is especially fun.

Set in 1936 just after Prohibition, of course there’s a secret bar behind the bookcase, but the shifting set also transforms the first-scene playhouse into a lavish Connecticut riverfront country home complete with a library, dining room, living room, a weapon-covered hearth, multiple stairway landings, halls and a coat closet, all of which figure into the plot.

Period sets and costumes capture the luxurious design and fashion of the era as well.

And Gillette’s tricked-out house features gadgets, gizmos and technology that were only science fiction in 1936 but are all de rigeur for us today, which makes how outrageous they seemed at the time another source of chuckles.

Something to love about the SBCC Theatre Group is how personal each production feels. Director Katie Laris’ program notes share the company’s love of mysteries and lovingly credits longtime theater manager Pam Lasker with choosing this one to be played.

Noozhawk contributor and local arts critic Judith Smith-Meyer is a round-the-clock appreciator of the creative act. She can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are her own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 