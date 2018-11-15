Thursday, November 15 , 2018, 1:59 pm | Fair 76º

 
 
 
 

Review: Life Is Theater in Thoughtful New Adaptation of ‘Vanity Fair’ at UCSB

Vanity Fair play Click to view larger
“Vanity Fair” runs through Sunday at UCSB’s Performing Arts Theater. (Fritz Olenberger photo)
By Judith Smith-Meyer, Noozhawk Contributor | November 15, 2018 | 1:15 p.m.

The fall production of the UCSB Department of Theater and Dance explores timeless questions, highly relevant for contemporary audiences, through historical drama.

Vanity Fair, running at UCSB’s intimate Performing Arts Theater through Sunday, was adapted from William Makepeace Thackeray’s mid-19th century novel by Kate Hamill in 2017, when she was named playwright of the year by The Wall Street Journal.

Set in 1800s England, the play poses the questions, “What do you want?” “What will you do to get what you want?” “How many sins do we overlook to have what we want?” and, repeatedly, “Who doesn’t enjoy a mortal drama?”

Fast-paced, satirical, sad and funny, the play is framed as puppetry. The characters start and end with mechatronic movements like marionettes, who come to life for a coin to play out the story.

The Manager, a stylized puppeteer, narrator and critic, guides the action. Cooper Von Brühns, who makes a compelling guide, also is by turns a flatulent, rich aunty and an attractive but corrupt Marquis who offers the promise of social status for a price.

The story centers on a pair of boarding school friends who follow binary and intersecting paths in pursuit of what they want, in the context of English society of the day.

Becky Sharp, played with dynamism and nuance by Sierra Hastings, is the daughter of an artist father and a French singer of questionable repute, and a charity student at a girl’s school where she’s made friends with Amelia Sedley.

Unremarkable Amelia’s father is a stock-broker. Her higher station unfolds as a limitation for the trusting, rather bland young woman, who relies on societal directive to map the course of her life.

Tadja Enos deserves credit for acting Amelia so clearly that she irritates us with her naïveté, her refusal to listen to her own heart nor to see the reality of her circumstances.

The wheel of fortune turns several times over the course of the play, and each woman is bound and liberated, crushed and elevated, by her constitution and the constraints of culture.

As the Manager comments on the action, he addresses the audience directly, speculating on our likely judgment of the characters and noting the dangers of doing so. Finally, just when you think you’ve witnessed a happy ending, the actors resume their puppet stances, reminding us of our own mortal dramas.

In response to a dearth of interesting roles for women, playwright-actor Hamill has turned to 19th-century British novels to inspire award-winning off-Broadway theater (including Pride and Prejudice and Sense and Sensibility). Her work portrays complex women with dilemmas to confront and untangle that, though set in historical drama, reflect much of what we of all genders experience today.

Gender-fluid casting makes its own comments on both Victorian and today’s norms: with male and female supporting cast-members turning in comic or pointed or bittersweet performances as up to seven characters each.

As the lead male characters, Daniel Blanco, Steven Armstrong, Jarred Webb and Oliver Rubey are convincing, though their roles are straightforward. Faculty member Tom Whittaker, who has been working extensively in China, directs.

Production values are vibrant though the set is simple.

Credit for capturing diverse environments and eras goes to faculty designers: smart and lush costuming by Ann Bruice, lighting by Vickie Scott, frugal scenic design by Ann Sheffield, energetic movement by Christina McCarthy and Jon Nathan’s sound design that subtly evokes events and emotions.

Click here to purchase tickets online, or call 805.893.2064.

Noozhawk contributor and local arts critic Judith Smith-Meyer is a round-the-clock appreciator of the creative act. She can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are her own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 