Review: Life Is Theater in Thoughtful New Adaptation of ‘Vanity Fair’ at UCSB

The fall production of the UCSB Department of Theater and Dance explores timeless questions, highly relevant for contemporary audiences, through historical drama.

Vanity Fair, running at UCSB’s intimate Performing Arts Theater through Sunday, was adapted from William Makepeace Thackeray’s mid-19th century novel by Kate Hamill in 2017, when she was named playwright of the year by The Wall Street Journal.

Set in 1800s England, the play poses the questions, “What do you want?” “What will you do to get what you want?” “How many sins do we overlook to have what we want?” and, repeatedly, “Who doesn’t enjoy a mortal drama?”

Fast-paced, satirical, sad and funny, the play is framed as puppetry. The characters start and end with mechatronic movements like marionettes, who come to life for a coin to play out the story.

The Manager, a stylized puppeteer, narrator and critic, guides the action. Cooper Von Brühns, who makes a compelling guide, also is by turns a flatulent, rich aunty and an attractive but corrupt Marquis who offers the promise of social status for a price.

The story centers on a pair of boarding school friends who follow binary and intersecting paths in pursuit of what they want, in the context of English society of the day.

Becky Sharp, played with dynamism and nuance by Sierra Hastings, is the daughter of an artist father and a French singer of questionable repute, and a charity student at a girl’s school where she’s made friends with Amelia Sedley.

Unremarkable Amelia’s father is a stock-broker. Her higher station unfolds as a limitation for the trusting, rather bland young woman, who relies on societal directive to map the course of her life.

Tadja Enos deserves credit for acting Amelia so clearly that she irritates us with her naïveté, her refusal to listen to her own heart nor to see the reality of her circumstances.

The wheel of fortune turns several times over the course of the play, and each woman is bound and liberated, crushed and elevated, by her constitution and the constraints of culture.

As the Manager comments on the action, he addresses the audience directly, speculating on our likely judgment of the characters and noting the dangers of doing so. Finally, just when you think you’ve witnessed a happy ending, the actors resume their puppet stances, reminding us of our own mortal dramas.

In response to a dearth of interesting roles for women, playwright-actor Hamill has turned to 19th-century British novels to inspire award-winning off-Broadway theater (including Pride and Prejudice and Sense and Sensibility). Her work portrays complex women with dilemmas to confront and untangle that, though set in historical drama, reflect much of what we of all genders experience today.

Gender-fluid casting makes its own comments on both Victorian and today’s norms: with male and female supporting cast-members turning in comic or pointed or bittersweet performances as up to seven characters each.

As the lead male characters, Daniel Blanco, Steven Armstrong, Jarred Webb and Oliver Rubey are convincing, though their roles are straightforward. Faculty member Tom Whittaker, who has been working extensively in China, directs.

Production values are vibrant though the set is simple.

Credit for capturing diverse environments and eras goes to faculty designers: smart and lush costuming by Ann Bruice, lighting by Vickie Scott, frugal scenic design by Ann Sheffield, energetic movement by Christina McCarthy and Jon Nathan’s sound design that subtly evokes events and emotions.

— Noozhawk contributor and local arts critic Judith Smith-Meyer is a round-the-clock appreciator of the creative act. She can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are her own.