Revised Re-Leaguing Plan Elevates Bishop Diego Football

Football

Bishop Diego football will be playing in new league with Camarillo, Thousand Oaks, Moorpark and Grace Brethren starting next year.

The Northern Area of the CIF-Southern Section came up with that decision on Wednesday after appeals by Thousand Oaks and Westlake were granted following last spring’s accepted realignment plan.

Thousand Oaks and Westlake filed appeals to the CIF-Southern Section, asserting that "competitive equity" criteria was not adequately invoked. The CIF-SS Executive Committee opted in August to uphold the appeals, thus making the Northern Area come up with a revised re-leaguing plan.

The new leagues will go into effect in 2018 and be in place for two years.

The updated version of the re-leaguing alignment in the Northern Area has Bishop Diego playing in the football-only Coastal Canyon League with the three big public schools and a fellow Tri-Valley League member.

Westlake remains in the football-only Marmonte League with Newbury Park, Calabasas, Oaks Christian and new addition St. Bonaventure.

In the previous realignment, St. Bonaventure was part of the Coastal Canyon League and Bishop was in the football-only Camino League with Simi Valley, Royal, Agoura and Oak Park.

The changes leave the Camino League as a four-team circuit with Simi Valley, Royal, Agoura and Oak Park.

The newest plan was accepted at a meeting of the 14 impacted schools on Wednesday at Moorpark.

Dave Hess, Ventura High's athletic director and the Northern Area representative, told the Ventura Star that administrators from the 14 schools spent much of the meeting discussing the parameters of competitive equity, then debated the size of each league.

"Would there be one six-team league and two four-team leagues? Or two fives and one four," he said.

For Bishop Diego, the change is a big step up in league competition from the Tri-Valley League. The Cardinals have scheduled large public schools in non-league games for the last couple of years and have played them in the playoffs. Two years ago, they played Newbury Park, Antelope Valley and Camarillo in the Northern Division playoffs, losing to Camarillo in the division semifinals.

"Obviously, the new league placement will provide some excellent challenges for our program going forward,” football coach Tom Crawford said. “The placement in such a high-quality league is a recognition of the effort and successes of our young men in the program over the past few years, often competing successfully against much larger schools.

“That will certainly be the challenge of this new league.”

Crawford expressed his disappointment that the process of revamping the realignment plan “did not avail itself of the opportunity to reconvene all the football schools in the Northern Area to assess competitive equity and to look at what makes sense overall, including the realities of school enrollments, roster and program sizes, which are enrollment driven, travel and lower level programs.”

Bishop Diego athletic director Dan Peeters said he believes the new league for football “is a good fit going forward. I say that as we are currently ranked ahead of all the schools in his newly formed league, according to CalPreps and MaxPreps, and we have 30 freshmen in the program.”

Peeters pointed to the fact that Bishop Diego is 65-13 since 2011 under Crawford’s direction.

“My expectation is that trend will continue going forward. I firmly believe this promotion is a good thing for Bishop football,” he said.

Crawford said he and his coaching staff will push on and do what they can to prepare for the big jump.

“As we urge our players, we need to focus on what we control and, next year, that focus will be on preparation for competing in one of the best leagues in the Southern Section,” he said. “I fully expect our kids to rise to that challenge.”

Wednesday’s decision did not affect the future Channel League. It will include Santa Barbara, San Marcos, Dos Pueblos, Lompoc, Cabrillo and Santa Ynez. Longtime members Ventura and Buena will be joining the Pacific View League with Pacifica, Oxnard, Rio Mesa and Channel Islands.