Reward Offered in Vandalism of Solar Panels for Milpas Street Christmas Tree

The Santa Barbara Police Department is investigating the vandalism of two solar panels valued at $850 that were used to power the Christmas tree located at the Milpas Street roundabout.

It is believed that the solar panels were damaged on or just before Dec. 19.

The victim in this incident, the Milpas Community Association, is offering a $250 reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Santa Barbara police Sgt. Lorenzo Duarte at 805.897.2339 or [email protected], or call anonymously to 805.897.2386.

— Sgt. Riley Harwood is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department.