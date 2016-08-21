Rey Fire Grows to 18,839 Acres As More Hot Weather Expected

Winds were reportedly less of a challenge Sunday, as more aircraft and ground crews joined the firefighting effort

Authorities were expecting more hot and dry conditions Sunday, but not as much wind, as they battled to gain the upper hand on the Rey Fire burning in the Santa Barbara backcountry.

The fire grew to 18,839 acres by Sunday morning with containment at 10 percent, according to Mike Eliason, a Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman.

Nine helicopters and eight fixed-wing aircraft worked the fire Sunday and the air support is needed for some of the steepest terrain, said Tim Johnson, a public information officer assigned to the Rey Fire.

No acreage updates were expected until nighttime infrared flights, but any daytime growth would have happened on the northeast corner or the fire or eastern perimeter, Johnson said Sunday evening.

“The key is it’s not burning toward any structures or heavily-inhabited areas, all of which is part of our overall plan,” he said.

Winds were below 10 miles per hour Sunday and some came from the west, making them an ally in the fight to keep the fire from growing that direction, he added.

“It’s throwing up a lot of smoke but the smoke is coming from areas where we anticipated it would occur, so it hasn’t thrown us any surprises today,” said Johnson, who works in the Applegate Valley Fire District in Oregon.

“I flew in yesterday at 6 p.m. and it looked like some kind of horror movie.”

The Rey Fire ignited Thursday afternoon on Paradise Road off Highway 154 east of Lake Cachuma and has been burning in Los Padres National Forest land.

Eliason said South Coast and Santa Ynez Valley residents should expect to see more of the menacing columns of smoke, especially in the afternoon, but there is no immediate danger to populated areas or structures.

About 770 fire personnel have been deployed to the blaze, with more on the way from all over the country.

The cause of the Rey Fire has not been determined, but authorities say flames were discovered around 3 p.m. Thursday, not long after a fallen tree limb downed power lines along Paradise Road near Rancho San Fernando Rey and the White Rock Picnic Area.

Firefighters created a line on the southeast flank of the fire Saturday night and on Sunday, crews planned to mop up the west and southwest sides of the fire while trying to work on the firebreak on the east side, said Jennifer Grey of the U.S. Forest Service.

The north flank of the fire wasn't very active Saturday night and likely wouldn't be on Sunday, she added.

"Fire behavior is expected to be extreme with large plumes of smoke possible again today," she said in the morning. "The east side of the fire has the most potential to spread."

Residents and campers along Paradise Road were evacuated shortly after the fire started and the mandatory evacuation remains in effect Sunday for Paradise Road recreation areas, parts of Stagecoach Road and the Los Prietos Boys Camp.

According to Eliason, key objectives for firefighters on Sunday included keeping the flames:

» North of the Santa Ynez River and away from populated areas.

» South of the Mission Pine Trail that runs from McKinley Mountain and Madulce Peak, and away from the Sisquoc River drainage and the Sespe Condor Sanctuary.

» East of Happy Canyon Road and populated areas to the west.

» West of Mono Creek to ensure the fire does not get embedded in the Dick Smith Wilderness.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

[Click here for a Noozhawk photo gallery of the Rey Fire.]

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.