Rey Fire’s Momentum Slows as It Hits ‘Natural Fuel Break’ in Mono Creek

Calmer winds also expected to give firefighters a chance to further contain blaze that has charred 31,505 acres

The Rey Fire continued to scorch the Santa Barbara backcountry on Wednesday, but firefighting efforts, kinder weather and physical terrain slowed its momentum, officials reported.

As of Thursday morning, the fire had blackened 31,505 acres and was 39-percent contained — both small increases over the previous day’s numbers.

With infrared imaging showing the fire’s west end to be cooled off, the fire’s trajectory has been north and east.

On the east end of the blaze is Mono Creek, which firefighters are hoping will continue to act as a natural fuel break, said Richard Hadley, an information officer with the Type I incident-management team.

Mono Creek has less vegetation than the land the fire has already consumed, he said.

“We’re working to improve that line, and should that hold in the next 24 hours or so, then we’re looking really optimistic about buttoning this fire up on that east end,” Hadley said.

If the fire jumps the creek, a contingency line at the P-Bar trail to its east will become the next buffer. Even further east along the Pendola Jeep Trail is yet another line.

To the south of the blaze, fire crews have used bulldozers to re-open a contingency line along East Camino Cielo that has been used to repress previous fires.

It would serve as a primary buffer should the fire change course and head towards the Santa Barbara front country.

Crews spent the past day scouting the northern flank, Operation Section Chief Steve Parr said Wednesday, in a section Hadley noted has continued to be difficult for crews to work in.

The military, Hadley said, has been allowing Rey Fire responders to use one of its specially equipped aircraft to track the blaze.

Flying at 17,000 feet, the plane can capture highly detailed images of the fire area during the day, providing real-time data and images to crews on the ground.

Previously, Hadley said, the flyovers that collect information, such as the number of acres burned, typically have occurred at night.

Jim Dudley, the incident meteorologist, told crews at a Wednesday evening briefing that the sundowner winds common in the area won’t be a worry Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Thursday’s forecast was expected to be similar to Wednesday’s, with temperatures not projected to rise above 80 degrees and wind gusts up to only 14 mph.

“The last two days have had favorable weather,” Hadley said. “It’s been windy, but less windy than it had been earlier in this fire, and it gives firefighters an opportunity to make some headway.”

He added, however, that enough heat continues to be detected in the fire’s southeast corner to leave in place evacuations for homes and campgrounds in the Paradise Road area, along with the Probation Department’s Los Prietos Boys Camp.

One of firefighters’ primary concerns has been the watersheds of Lake Cachuma and Gibraltar Reservoir, which supply a significant portion of southern Santa Barbara County’s water, and also supply the Santa Ynez and Lompoc valleys.

Sediment that becomes unmoored from the ground after a fire burns its way through can be washed by heavy rains into the reservoirs, harming water supplies.

Close to 2,000 fire personnel are working to put out the blaze, the pyrocumulus cloud from which has provided a dramatic sight for South Coast residents for much of the past several days.

Earlier this week, power lines on the north side of Paradise Road, east of the White Rock entrance, were pinned under a large part of an oak tree that had collapsed on them.

It appeared that the strain on the line brought down adjacent utility poles and lines, and possibly sparked the initial fire, which is still under investigation, officials said.

With so many resources tied up fighting the Rey Fire and other major blazes throughout the state, Forest Service officials have increased fire restrictions in the area to Stage 4.

Those restrictions include certain prohibitions on campfires, target shooting, smoking, fireworks and certain combustion engines.

The use of drones in the vicinity of a fire is also prohibited, as they can disrupt or delay firefighting operations and pose a danger to personnel.

The fire has been feeding off of grass, brush and oak canopy in Los Padres National Forest land east of Lake Cachuma.

Officials have said the vegetation is at least 75 years old, with no history of fire dating back to at least the 1940s.

The blaze began the afternoon of Aug. 18 near the White Rock Picnic Area along Paradise Road.

No structures have been destroyed, though one injury has been reported.

— Noozhawk staff writer Sam Goldman can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.