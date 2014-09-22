Reyes Villalpando of Carpinteria, 1934-2014

Posted on September 22, 2014 | 11:18 a.m.

The Villalpando family mourns the passing of Reyes Villalpando, beloved brother, husband, father and grandfather. Reyes passed away peacefully on Sept. 18, 2014, in Santa Barbara, Calif.,, surrounded by his immediate family.

Born in Fillmore, Calif., on Jan. 6, 1934, to Jesus and Eloisa Villalpando, Reyes moved with his family (including three brothers and three sisters) to Carpinteria when he was 6 years old. He could often be found helping in the family grocery store near their house on Linden Avenue.

After graduating from Carpinteria High School, Reyes went on to receive a bachelor of arts degree in education from Fresno State University and a master’s degree in education from San Diego State.

Reyes served in the U.S. Army for two years, and was honorably discharged in 1958, having spent time in Korea.

He then began his teaching career as a fifth-grade teacher at McKinley School in Santa Barbara. After seven years at McKinley, Reyes was transferred to Franklin School, where he taught ESL and bilingual first grade for 28 years. Reyes retired in 1994, but his love for teaching children continued to burn brightly. He later went to work as a part-time ESL and reading teacher in the Carpinteria school system. He leaves behind many cherished friends and fellow teachers.

While teaching at Franklin, Reyes met the love of his life, Peggy Morin. Their marriage of 47 wonderful years produced five children — four boys and one girl — who helped fill those years with joy and happiness. At the time of his death, Reyes and Peggy still lived in the house in Carpinteria in which they raised their family.

A patient and thoughtful man, Reyes enjoyed fishing, gardening, reading and playing the clarinet. He also cared very much for his three dogs. His greatest love outside of his family, however, was likely camping, including month-long excursions through the Western United States in a beige family station wagon, with tent trailer in tow.

He is survived by his loving wife, Peggy, five adoring children, 10 doting grandchildren, two sisters and a brother, who will all miss him dearly each and every day.

Services for Reyes will be held at 10 a.m. Sept. 25 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Carpinteria. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Serenity House in Santa Barbara or the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

