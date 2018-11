Posted on November 14, 2018 | 9:44 a.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Reyna G. Florez, 97, of Santa Barbara, died on Nov. 11, 2018. She was born on April 15, 1921.

Viewing is at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, with prayer service at 10 a.m., both at Welch-Ryce-Haider Santa Barbara Chapel. Interment is at Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.