Posted on July 15, 2014 | 10:32 p.m.

Source: Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services

Reyna Vargas, 49, of Santa Barbara, died July 12, 2014, at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital.

The Rosary service will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday, July 20 at Holy Cross Church. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. July 21, also at Holy Cross. Burial will take place in Santa Teresa, Guerrero, Mexico.

Arrangements entrusted to Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services.