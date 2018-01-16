Soccer
Reyna Zuzunaga of Dos Pueblos Playing for Peru’s U-20 Soccer Team
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 16, 2018 | 9:36 a.m.
Dos Pueblos sophomore Reyna Zuzunaga is playing for Peru's Under-20 Women's National Soccr Team at the South American U-20 Championships in Riobamba, Ecuador.
The tournament is a qualifier for the FIFA Women's U-20 World Cup in France.
Peru opened the tournament on Monday with a 2-1 win over Argentina. They continue group play against Colombia on Wednesday and Paraguay on Sunday.
Zuzunaga, 15, is a forward on the varsity girls soccer team at Dos Pueblos and plays club soccer for the Eagles of out Camarillo. Her father, Luis, was born in Peru, and she has dual citzenship.
Peru's matches can be watched live via Facebook under LVP Sport https://www.facebook.com/LVPSport/ or MundiDeportes https://www.facebook.com/SomosJuegoPuro/
Reyna Zuzunaga, No. 17, at fifth from the right in back row, is a Dos Pueblos sophomore playing for Peru’s Under-20 women’s team at the South American U-20 Championships. (Courtesy photo)
