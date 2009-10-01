Reynaldo Ramirez Juarez, 1925-2009

Posted on October 1, 2009 | 11:26 a.m.

Source: Jennifer Parks

Reynaldo Ramirez Juarez, 84, passed away at home in Santa Barbara on Sept. 25, 2009.

He was born on April 28, 1925, in Mexico City to Jose Guadalupe Juarez and Felicitas Ramirez.

He lived in Santa Barbara for about 60 years and worked as a bartender at the Harbor Restaurant, The Marriott Hotel, The Valley Club and Montecito Country Club.

Reynaldo is survived by his daughter, Christine Herrera, as well as numerous family members and friends.

A Rosary is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2 at Our Lady of Sorrows. The funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3.

Arrangements entrusted to McDermott-Crockett Mortuary.