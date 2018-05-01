Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 6:06 pm | Light Rain Fog/Mist 56º

 
 
 

Reyne Stapelmann: End of 2014 Real Estate Market Update

By Reyne Stapelmann | January 13, 2015 | 9:33 a.m.

Let’s take a look at what happened in our market last year. Looking at the Santa Barbara Multiple Listing statistics from Santa Barbara Association of Realtors statistician Gary Woods, you will get a very clear picture of where we are today.

Year over year sales were down about 17 percent from 2013 for single-family homes/PUDs with the median sales price going up to about $1.12 million, about an 18.5 percent rise. Condominium sales were down only by about 1.6 percent and the median sales price rose to $560,000, about a 10 percent rise.

For both single-family homes and condos that sold in December, about 9 percent of those sales were over the asking price, 15 percent of the single-family homes had a price reduction and 18 percent of the condos dropped their prices as well.

For four years in a row, there has been a noticeable decline in listings. This tightening of inventory pushed prices up, however, and there was a cooling in this upward trend over the last five months of the year.

So, where do we go from here? Keep an eye on the interest rates. Should they begin to go up, the prices could soften, but if they remain low, then prices should remain fairly stable. The other factor of inventory controls the number of sales. Unless we see a loosening in the amount of homes coming onto the market, we will continue to see lowering sales volume and continued upward pressure on pricing.

There are still great opportunities for homebuyers to enter the market with incredibly low interest rates making monthly mortgage payments competitive with the price of renting. Contact your Realtor now for available listings and more market information.

Reyne Stapelmann is a broker associate with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, California Properties and the 2015 president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. Contact her at [email protected] or 805.705.4353. The opinions expressed are her own.

reyne

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 