Reyne Stapelmann: Do You Know the Maturity Date on Your HELOC?

By Reyne Stapelmann | February 19, 2015 | 8:00 a.m.

From 2004-07 many lenders were offering Home Equity Lines of Credit (HELOCs) based on a specified loan amount and secured by the property.

Homeowners have used them for many things, like paying for college, starting a new business, remodeling their home or for other reasons.

Many of these loans required interest-only payments until the time of maturity. Then, the loan amount could be due with a balloon payment or a higher monthly payment of principal and interest with a higher interest rate. This monthly payment is added to the borrower’s regular loan payment and could be significant.

Many of these loans will be coming due this year.

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency has given financial institutions risk-management guidelines to follow, but borrowers will find themselves in varying financial situations. Those without enough assets to pay off the debt in full may be able to refinance.

If you have used the HELOC on your home, now would be a good time to check on its maturity date so as not to be surprised. If you don’t have the loan paperwork readily accessible, give your financial institution a call to see what that date is, and if you are unable to pay, what that institution’s options are.

For those who have paid their HELOC in full and have equity in their home, they may be able to re-apply for another one.

Reyne Stapelmann is a broker associate with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, California Properties and the 2015 president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. Contact her at [email protected] or 805.705.4353. The opinions expressed are her own.

