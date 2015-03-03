Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 3:51 pm | A Few Clouds 68º

 
 
 

Reyne Stapelmann: Putting Your Home In Its Best Light

By Reyne Stapelmann | March 3, 2015 | 10:57 a.m.

You might have read about a royal blue and black dress that came on the scene in the United Kingdom this past week. Some people saw the dress as being gold and white while others saw it as blue and black. Who was right?

They both were, as it was a matter of perception and how their brains received messages from the eye, according to USA Today. This same individual perception comes into play during the homebuying process as well.

One couple recently came into an open house and commented on how dreadful the lava rock was around the fireplace and on the home’s exterior. They commented that they would have to change that if they purchased the home and that would cost money.

Other buyers came in and commented on how much they loved the lava rock! They ended up buying the home.

How amazing to see two completely different takes on the same property.

Not only does one’s perception come into play, but their cultural preferences, life experiences, family needs, location preferences, price, size of home, etc., all figure prominently when house hunting.

So, what can a seller do to maximize the marketing and appeal to a large number of buyers? First, de-clutter, de-clutter, de-clutter, and then, take a look at the condition of the paint and floors. Curb appeal is also important as it is the first impression being made.

Next, staging done either using existing furniture or a stager’s furniture will help maximize your home’s potential.

Whoever comes through your front door will have the best possible experience, seeing your home in its best light. The perception of a clean and well put together home is priceless. It could even result in a higher sale price!

Your Realtor will be able to guide you through all of these steps and help make your home appealing to a large amount of buyers.

Reyne Stapelmann is a broker associate with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, California Properties and the 2015 president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. Contact her at [email protected] or 805.705.4353. The opinions expressed are her own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 