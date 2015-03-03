Reyne Stapelmann: Putting Your Home In Its Best Light

You might have read about a royal blue and black dress that came on the scene in the United Kingdom this past week. Some people saw the dress as being gold and white while others saw it as blue and black. Who was right?

They both were, as it was a matter of perception and how their brains received messages from the eye, according to USA Today. This same individual perception comes into play during the homebuying process as well.

One couple recently came into an open house and commented on how dreadful the lava rock was around the fireplace and on the home’s exterior. They commented that they would have to change that if they purchased the home and that would cost money.

Other buyers came in and commented on how much they loved the lava rock! They ended up buying the home.

How amazing to see two completely different takes on the same property.

Not only does one’s perception come into play, but their cultural preferences, life experiences, family needs, location preferences, price, size of home, etc., all figure prominently when house hunting.

So, what can a seller do to maximize the marketing and appeal to a large number of buyers? First, de-clutter, de-clutter, de-clutter, and then, take a look at the condition of the paint and floors. Curb appeal is also important as it is the first impression being made.

Next, staging done either using existing furniture or a stager’s furniture will help maximize your home’s potential.

Whoever comes through your front door will have the best possible experience, seeing your home in its best light. The perception of a clean and well put together home is priceless. It could even result in a higher sale price!

Your Realtor will be able to guide you through all of these steps and help make your home appealing to a large amount of buyers.

— Reyne Stapelmann is a broker associate with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, California Properties and the 2015 president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. Contact her at [email protected] or 805.705.4353. The opinions expressed are her own.