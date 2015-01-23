Reyne Stapelmann: Santa Barbara Association Promotes Realtor Party Values

The Santa Barbara Association of Realtors encourages every member to vote in every election, act on Realtor Party issues and invest in the Realtor Party.

Investing in the Realtor Action Fund promotes the advocacy of your rights and values as a Realtor. Every dollar of this fund is used to protect Realtors' interests in government. Now more than ever, it is critical for Realtors to come together and speak with one voice about the stability a sound and dynamic real estate market brings to our communities.

From city hall to the state house to the U.S. Capitol, our elected officials are making decisions that have a huge impact on the bottom line of Realtors and their clients.

Your contribution to the RAF is not a donation, it is an investment in your business and helps advance the goals of the Realtor Party:

» preserved the mortgage interest deduction

» strengthened credit and lending policies

» supported affordable, fixed-rate mortgages for working families and refinancing easier for veterans

» stopped point-of-sale mandates, which would add cost to a transaction, and much more

SBAOR upholds Realtor Party values — homeownership, private property rights, free enterprise and responsible government — and is proud to be a Golden R Contributor to the Realtor Action Fund.

— Reyne Stapelmann is a broker associate with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, California Properties and the 2015 president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. Contact her at [email protected] or 805.705.4353. The opinions expressed are her own.