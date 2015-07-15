Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 1:49 pm | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
Real Estate

Reyne Stapelmann: Realtors Property Resource Now Available to SBAOR Members

By Reyne Stapelmann | July 15, 2015 | 8:30 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Association of Realtors is pleased to announce that it is now providing to its members Realtors Property Resource, the National Association of Realtors' exclusive online real estate database.

RPR’s core mission is to reinforce Realtors’ value in the marketplace by keeping them ahead of the technology curve and better able to serve today’s technology-empowered consumer.

Training for members began this past week and will enable us to provide more up-to-date information and insightful data arrangements to clients.

RPR provides the following information for more than 166 million parcels in the United States:

» MLS/CIE-provided information (from participating MLSs)

» Public records

» Tax assessment information

» Details of prior transactions and sales

» Dynamic mapping: school zones, neighborhoods, zip codes, cities, etc.

» Nationwide school data, test scores, parental reviews, and ratings

» Mortgage and lien data

» FEMA flood maps

» Neighborhood information

» Foreclosure, pre-foreclosure, REO and default information

» Plat maps

» Demographic, psychographic, census and lifestyle information

» Consumer spending and tapestry data (commercial)

» Geospatial data including aerial photography, street level and bird's-eye views

Enhanced search features allow nationwide property searches, as well as market-to-market comparisons. Realtors can create custom reports on specific properties as well as neighborhoods and market activity.

RPR is a member benefit and included in dues paid to the National Association of Realtors. Only Realtors can access the information available in RPR — there is no consumer or public access. RPR is a wholly owned subsidiary corporation of the National Association of Realtors.

*Taken from the National Association of Realtors

Reyne Stapelmann is a broker associate with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, California Properties and the 2015 president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. Contact her at [email protected] or 805.705.4353. The opinions expressed are her own.

